One of 2025’s Biggest Upcoming Games Gets A Dramatic Price Drop For Some Weeks Ahead of Release

Originally unveiled in 2021, ARC Raiders is one of the most anticipated game releases left for 2025. The game’s extraction shooter premise left some gamers hesitant, but ARC Raiders impressed early play testers. Consequently, fans of shooters are looking forward to finally getting to play the game when it arrives on October 30th. And now, developer Embarck Studios has announced a price adjustment ahead of the game’s release.

To be clear, this isn’t a pre-release sale to drum up hype for the extraction shooter. The price of ARC Raiders is being permanently adjusted in certain regions, per an X post from @ArcRaidersGame. The stated reason behind the price adjustment is to “ensure a fairer experience for everyone.” Most storefronts should already reflect the change, with Epic Games set to follow suit next week. For those who’ve already purchased the game at the previous price, refunds will be issued. In this day and age, price increases are common, but permanent price cuts like this are pretty rare. Here’s what we know.

ARC Raiders Price Adjustment and New Pricepoint, Explained

Many gamers are excited to play ARC Raiders, with over 183,000 wishlists on Steam several weeks ahead of release. And for some who’ve had it on the wishlist, it’s about to get a bit more affordable to finally hit that pre-order button. However, the price for ARC Raiders is only changing in specific regions. So, not every gamer will see a cheaper sale price for ARC Raiders. If you live in the following countries, however, ARC Raiders has had its price reduced:

Brazil

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Peru

Philippines

Taiwan

Thailand

Ukraine

Uruguay

Vietnam

If you’re a gamer located in these regions, you can now pre-order ARC Raiders for a cheaper price. And if you already snagged a copy before the adjustment, a refund should be coming your way in the next few days. The price adjustment will vary by region, as the goal is to bring it more in line with the cost in other countries. According to Steam DB’s price charts, the change varies from as little as a 0.58% decrease, up through as much as 30% cheaper in countries like Indonesia and India.

For those in the U.S., ARC Raiders remains priced at $39.99 for the Standard Edition, or $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition. Compared to many big titles these days, it’s a pretty reasonable price, especially given the hype. ARC Raiders will officially release on October 30th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ahead of the October 30th release, there is one last Server Slam playtest starting on October 17th for those who want to check out the action a little early. This open test will be available to all interested players on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. So if you’re curious about the game, especially at its new price, you may well want to jump in to see what it has to offer before you buy.

