New Indie Game Praised by Former PlayStation Boss Is Only $8, And Is Definitely Worth It

Adorable Metroidvania-inspired indie game Öoo just got a helpful boost from former PlayStation Studios president and former head of PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida, after its recent release. The puzzle platformer received a shoutout from Yoshida on the social media platform X, where the game’s Steam link was broadcast to his over 400,000 followers. The game’s charming aesthetic and engaging gameplay have garnered near-universal praise among its reviewers.

After its release on August 7th, the game received a normal amount of attention for an indie Stream title. However, a few days later, that would change. On X, Yoshida praised the game and said that it was one he would highly recommend others play.

A very clever puzzle action game, highly recommended 🙂 https://t.co/YPMeJ6PXjR — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) August 9, 2025

“A very clever puzzle action game, highly recommended :),” wrote Yoshida in an X post.

This praise was seen by the game’s developer, NamaTakashi, who responded to the post with thanks to Yoshida. Yoshida followed up with further congratulations, making for a wholesome social media moment.

Öoo follows the adventures of a bomb caterpillar who must use its unusual talent to navigate puzzle-like environments filled with traps and other creatures. The main hook of the game involves exploring the implications of the typical video game bomb mechanic, exploiting momentum, timing, and remote manipulation to let the main character do amazing things. The game has the feel of a Metroidvania, complete with an expanding map that unlocks as you clear more puzzle rooms.

Its simple premise has seemingly clicked with its players, who have given it a nearly perfect review score on Steam. It currently holds a 100% “Very Positive” rating on Steam, based on over 400 user reviews. As of this writing, it doesn’t have a single negative review on the store page.

“My ideal video game,” wrote Steam user Guarascia. “A perfectly flowing sequence of ingenious puzzles with the sort of charming presentation that cushions your head as you bang it against the wall trying to figure out a puzzle solution. Basically perfect.”

Puzzle game fans report that its deceptively simple design is one of its major strengths, making it well worth the admission price. It cuts away the fat from its Metroid-Caslevania inspirations to deliver a consistent experience throughout.

“Calling Ooo a Metroidvania undersells just how clever its design really is. There are no power-ups to hoard, no exhausting backtracking to endure — and instead there’s the steady thrill of learning new ways to use your limited arsenal of bombs,” wrote Steam user hotcyder. “Ooo is one of the year’s most pleasant surprises, and a must-play for anyone who calls themselves an indie aficionado.”

While the developer advertises that the game can be completed in only 2-3 hours, reviewers assert that this is one of the game’s strengths, rather than a weakness. This makes it a well-paced, short-yet-sweet experience that doesn’t overstay its welcome and probably won’t end up on the backlog of never-started or never-finished games that Steam users often have.

Those interested in the game can pick it up on sale for a limited time during the launch period. Öoo is on a 20% discount, making it only $7.99. There are currently no additional downloadable features, but the Steam store page advertises that a game soundtrack will be available soon. On X, NamaTakahashi asked their followers to wishlist it, crediting Tsuyomi-san for their work on the soundtrack.

