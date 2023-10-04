Overwatch 2 Season 7 Details Confirmed Including Halloween 2023, Free Overwatch Credits

Overwatch 2's new season has officially been revealed to the world. After some teasing, Blizzard has confirmed details about Overwatch 2 season 7, revealing not only hero reworks but map changes, a new map, the return of fan-favorite modes, as well as players being given the chance to earn free Credits for just logging in. We break down all the details and new reveals for Overwatch 2: The Rise of Darkness below!

Overwatch 2 Confirms Diablo Crossover

After the One Punch Man crossover event earlier this year, Overwatch 2 has confirmed its next full franchise event, a crossover with Blizzard's Diablo 4. An all-new game mode will debut during Overwatch 2 season 7, Trials of Sanctuary, a co-op survival brawl where characters play as Diablo-inspired versions of characters including previously released skins, Demon Hunter Sombra, Barbarian Zarya, and, Cleric Lifeweaver, plus all-new skins with Night Raven Illari, Imperious Reinhardt, and Inarius Pharah. In the event, players wil lface off against "unrelenting forces in a fierce battle for survival" including bosses like Butcher Roadhog (a previously released skin), plus Azmodan Wrecking Ball and the Blessed Mother herself – Lilith Moira.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2023

In addition to the Trials of Sanctuary game mode, Overwatch 2 season 7 has confirmed that Halloween Terror will once again return. Both the Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride game modes will return. New challenges will also be available for Overwatch 2 players with the Halloween Terror 2023 event, offering Battle Pass XP, Overwatch Credits, and "a plethora of spooky cosmetics." A limited-time Halloween Terror Credits Shop will be available for players including returning skins and the new Gilded Hunter Sombra Legendary Skin, a "remix" of the previously released Demon Hunter Sombra. The Halloween Terror 2023 event will last from October 10 to November 1.

Blizzard has also confirmed a first, that players will be able to spend Overwatch 2 credits to unlock Overwatch 2 heroes, including Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Lifeweaver, but only for one week.

(Photo: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 New Control Map Samoa

Overwatch 2 season 7 will also bring to the game a brand new map, Samoa. A new Control map for players to explore, Samoa's three different Control points will be a beach, downtown, and a volcano. Samoa will be available to play immediately in the Arcade mode on Overwatch and will also be available in the map rotation for unranked modes, including Quick Play, starting on October 10. Samoa will join Overwatch 2's Competitive Play map pool later in season 7.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 season 7 is going by the name "The Rise of Darkness," and in addition to the many Diablo-themed skins that will be icnluded there are plenty of other spooky Halloween skins that can be found. Including in the Battle Pass will be Epic skins including Victorian Ghost Lucio and Crimson Clown Soldier: 76, plus Legendary skins like Azmondan Wrecking Ball, Victorian Doll Echo, and Diesel Barron Ramattra, and finally the Mythic Onryō Hanzo skin. The Overwatch 2 season 7 Ultimate Battle Pass will also include the Legendary Lilith Moira skin, Legendary Inarius Pharah skin, Epic Pumpkin-Spice themed skin for Bastion.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Free Overwatch Credits

Blizzard has confirmed that with Overwatch 2 season 7, and as an apology due for a bug with the Anniversary Event challenges, players will receive 3,000 Overwatch Credits for free just by logging in to the game from October 10 to October 16. Overwatch 2 players will be able to use these coins in the Event Shop mentioned above and for cosmetics in the Hero Gallery.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Includes Hero and Map Reworks



Not only does Overwatch 2 season 7 bring a new rework to Sombra, which can read more about here, but Blizzard has confirmed changes to a longtime map, Route 66. One of the original Escort maps from Overwatch, the first attacking spawn room on Route 66 will now offer more cover for players. In addition, after the first point has been captured the mechanical door will now only only close part way, allowing attacking teams some sightlines behind more cover. Defenders will also get a change in the Route 66 map as well, with some of the cargo on the final checkpoint has now been moved

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Release Date

Blizzard has confirmed that the Overwatch 2 season 7 release date will be Tuesday, October 10, bringing the new seasons of the team shooter back to Tuesdays. Previous Overwatch 2 seasons have run for nine-week increments, with only Season 6 breaking that trend when Blizzard launched the Invasion season with PVE missions and more. Based on previous Overwatch 2 seasons, Overwatch 2 Season 7 will seemingly run from October 10th to December 12th, just in time for a return of the Winter Wonderland game modes during the Christmas season. Blizzard has also been releasing new heroes on the even numbered seasons of Overwatch 2, meaning Overwatch 2 season 7 will NOT have a new hero, but Overwatch 2 season 8 almost certainly will.