Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Drops to New Low Price Ahead of Black Friday

A new deal on Nintendo’s remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has seen the Switch game reach its lowest price yet. Since releasing this revamped version of The Thousand-Year Door in the first half of 2024, occasional sales for the title have been coming about. These previous offers have never dipped below the $45 threshold, though, which has kept some Nintendo fans from picking up the Paper Mario game. Now, a new sale has kicked into effect that finally sees it going below this amount for the first time.

As of today, Walmart has pushed live a new promotion for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door as part of its early Black Friday sale. As a result, The Thousand-Year Door is now being sold for $42.99 on Nintendo Switch, which is the lowest amount it has ever been at any retailer. At the time of this writing, this deal is only live in early access for those with Walmart+ subscriptions, but it will become available to everyone else this afternoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is a great deal for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, there could be some better offers for the game in the weeks ahead. With the holiday shopping season only just now beginning, retailers and digital storefronts around the globe should be having some big price cuts in the weeks ahead. To that end, Paper Mario: TTYD could see an even better sale in the lead-up to Christmas. Still, if you’d prefer not to hold off any longer, this current deal at Walmart is one that shouldn’t be slept on.

To learn more about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and whether or not if might be a game for you, you can check out its official synopsis and trailer courtesy of Nintendo below.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

“The X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door! With a map from Princess Peach—and the help of a few locals—Mario must journey through a colorful world made of paper to find it first. Master your badges and timing-based attacks to impress the audience in a theatrical twist on turn-based RPG combat. Make use of all the abilities that come with being cursed—er, conveniently made of paper—like folding into a plane to cross big gaps or turning sideways to slip through narrow openings.

Surprises abound in this deep and engaging tale, where everyone’s got something to say and it’s often not what you’d expect. Mario will meet all kinds of interesting folks on his journey, like the upbeat and studious Goombella and the shy but determined Koops. Some of these characters will need your help with their own quests, or even join your party. Others, like Peach and Bowser, have stories of their own that you’ll play between Mario’s chapters.

Twenty years after the original game on the Nintendo GameCube system, this version for the Nintendo Switch system has revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.”