Halo Takes Center Stage in New Paramount+ Mountaintop Commercial

The Paramount+ streaming service is all-in on as it kicks off the year 2022, a point that was made abundantly clear with its brand new Mountaintop commercial. The “Mountain of Entertainment” has released several commercials since its launch that feature characters from its popular franchises gathering on a mountain. Sunday’s new edition of the commercial series continues the star-studded tradition, but they’re all gathering to pay homage to Halo.

The latest Paramount+ ad features characters from Star Trek, Beavis and Butt-Head, South Park, The Good Fight, SpongeBob Squarepants, and many other franchises gathering around a fire. Most of the characters are humming the iconic Halo theme song in unison. Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon goes as far as to confirm that it’s the Halo tune while speaking to I, Carly‘s Miranda Cosgrove. The final character in the ad is Halo‘s Master Chief, shaking his head as he walks past the camp. You can check it out below!

Master Chief and the beloved hum aren’t the only pieces of Halo lore packed into the new Paramount+ ad. When the Paramount logo pops onto the screen, a Covenant ship flies across the screen as everything turns blue.

The Paramount+ ad came out shortly after the official Halo trailer, which offered fans the first extended look at the highly anticipated TV series. Arriving in March, Halo will act as one of the tentpole TV shows for Paramount+ moving forward, alongside the Yellowstone spinoff shows from Taylor Sheridan.

Halo will take place in what’s called the Silver Timeline, which is separate from all of the events of the video games, allowing the series to have freedom with its story.

“Basically, we want to use the existing Halo lore, history, canon, and characters wherever they make sense for a linear narrative, but also separate the two distinctly so that we don’t invalidate the core canon or do unnatural things to force a first-person video game into an ensemble TV show,” said Halo franchise creative director Frank O’Connor of the show’s Silver Timeline recently. “The game canon and its extended lore in novels, comics, and other outlets is core, original, and will continue unbroken for as long as we make Halo games.”

