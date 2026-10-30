Bethesda Honors Patrick Stewart for His Iconic Elder Scrolls Performance After Passing

Bethesda has paid tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart for his role in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion following the famed actor’s death. While Stewart was most well-known for his performances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men film series, he also starred in a handful of video games over the years as well. Far and away the most prominent role Stewart played in the gaming space was in Bethesda’s iconic The Elder Scrolls RPG series, where he portrayed Emperor Uriel Septim VII. Now, after Stewart’s passing, Bethesda has released a statement remembering his contributions to the franchise.

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In a brief post on social media, Bethesda honored Stewart by not only alluding to his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: TNG, but also his powerful performance as Uriel Septim. Bethesda said that Stewart was an “inspiration to us all” and shared an image of his character from the recent remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

“Rest in peace to Sir Patrick Stewart — an emperor, a captain, and an inspiration to us all,” said Bethesda. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Rest in peace to Sir Patrick Stewart — an emperor, a captain, and an inspiration to us all.



Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dDzYWyDpV3 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 29, 2026

Although Stewart’s role as Uriel Septim in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion wasn’t very extensive, he’s intrinsically tied to the RPG in the minds of many players, as his voice is the first one that is heard when beginning the game. Stewart lending his voice to Oblivion was also quite a big deal for Bethesda at the time, as it validated the studio and its work even more. In the future, Bethesda would go on to work with other big-name actors like Liam Neeson, Christopher Plummer, and Max von Sydow in various Fallout and Elder Scrolls entries. If not for Stewart starring in Oblivion, however, it may have been more difficult for Bethesda to land these actors in its future games.

Outside of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Stewart also prominently starred in 2010’s Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, where he played the part of Zobek while also serving as the game’s overarching narrator. He then reprised his role as both Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier across a handful of different Star Trek and X-Men video games, while also playing parts in many lesser-known games as well.

Although Stewart is now gone, his final performance has yet to be seen. Marvel Studios has confirmed that Stewart’s last on-screen appearance will be in this year’s release of Avengers: Doomsday, where he will again portray Professor X. Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18th.