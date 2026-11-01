Persona Remake Footage Leaks Online

A potential remake of Revelations: Persona, the original entry in Atlus’ popular role-playing game franchise, may have surfaced online following an alleged gameplay footage leak. If the video is legitimate, it showcases an early version of an unannounced remake project. Atlus and Sega have already given fans Persona 3 Reload and Persona 4 Revival is on the way, but there has been no word on additional remakes of the series. However, this leak feels very reminiscent of the leaks that surfaced before Persona 3 Reload was revealed. This does seem to point to the leaked footage potentially being real, which would be an exciting prospect for fans.

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The leaked video reportedly runs for nearly two minutes and showcases different aspects of the apparent remake, including exploration, combat, and story sequences. However, there is no guarantee that this footage is authentic even if it looks legit. With no official announcement from Atlus, one should take this leak with a grain of salt and remain skeptical until the studio reveals the project itself. Still, the possibility of revisiting the original Persona with modern visuals and gameplay is exciting, especially as Atlus continues expanding the franchise.

The reportedly leaked footage comes from YouTube channel P1REMAKE and runs for just shy of 2 minutes. It appears similar to the leaked footage before Persona 3 Reload was revealed, giving more credibility to the rumor. The footage features the three pillars of the series: exploration, combat, and 2D cinematic illustrations. We also saw the Unreal Engine development text, hinting at what program is being used.

One odd detail is the appearance of Tatsuya Suou, the protagonist of Persona 2: Innocent Sin, during a battle sequence. Since Tatsuya does not appear in Revelations: Persona, he could be serving as a placeholder for another character. Or, this could be a different game that features protagonists from various games. Another detail that catches the eye is Eriko Kirishima’s apparent use of the same Persona summoning animation as Yukiko Amagi in the upcoming Persona 4 Revival.

The visuals looked fantastic for whatever remake project this is. The series has exploded in popularity thanks to Persona 5 and has only continued to grow. The various remakes and the upcoming Persona 6 show that Atlus has created one of the biggest RPG series now. Metaphor: ReFantazio was a divergent path for the studio, but it has also earned acclaim as a new and upcoming RPG series.

Regardless of whether this is true or not, a remake of Revelations: Persona would be an exciting project. The studio is not shy about revisiting past titles, and Persona 3 Reload was an excellent revival of a classic title. Only time will tell if this is an upcoming project from Atlus, but we likely won’t know for sure until after Persona 4 Revival.