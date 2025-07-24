Persona 5: The Phantom X Update Adds New Events and Customizations

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a new gacha game in the Persona universe. So far, fans are pretty impressed with the free-to-play title. Like many gachas, The Phantom X will get regular updates to add new story content, pulls, and more. Since launch, the mobile Persona game has already had its first update, introducing new main story content, new areas to explore, and live events. On July 24th, the game’s second major update has arrived.

Version 1.2 for Persona 5: The Phantom X is available now for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android devices. The latest update adds a new outfit, a new special event, and some additional content. This includes new side missions and some more updates to city life. Version 1.2 also brings in a new round of login bonuses for The Phantom X, with 7 Platinum Tickets on offer for players who log in for 7 days in a row.

It doesn’t look like this update will unlock the next main story chapter just yet. However, there’s plenty of new in-game events to keep players busy while they wait for Chapter 3 of the main story to drop.

Image courtesy of SEGA

For the full list of new features and events with this latest The Phantom X update, check out the official patch notes below:

Content

New: Special Outfit

A feature to change your Thief Outfit has been added!

Enjoy battles and Metaverse Exploration with style in different and special outfits!

Purchase these outfits at the shop! New outfits for 5★ Phantom Thief Ren Amamiya & 5★ Phantom Thief Yusuke Kitagawa are here! The Thief Outfits Butler Ren Set and Butler Yusuke Set are now available under the Goods tab of the Shop!

To celebrate the release of these new outfits, we’re holding a special sale until 1:59 AM on Aug 21, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)! During the sale, the amount of Meta Jewels required will be reduced from 3,200 to 2,880. These can still be purchased after 1:59 AM on Aug 21, 2025 (Thu) (UTC). Check in-game for more details.



Persona 5 Special Event, Crossroads of Fate: Museum Arc

Please check the announcement posted after the maintenance on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC) for details.

New Content: Relativity’s Labyrinth

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Aug 21, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

Overcome the obstacles and escape from the labyrinth!

Earn points by picking up Gold Coins and activating fewer traps!

Conquer the labyrinth and obtain rewards such as Destiny Badges, Meta Jewels, and Sun Crystals!

Destiny Badges can be traded at the event-exclusive Gallery Auction (Exchange Shop) for items such as Gold Tickets.

New Content: Sinners of Vanity and Gluttony: Dvesha

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Aug 4, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

Take down the mighty boss, Dvesha!

Check out the Crossroads of Fate: Museum Arc event page!

Defeat boss enemies according to your Distortion Level and get rewards such as Destiny Badges!

Mini Event: Send ‘Em Flying

Complete daily missions for rewards such as Meta Jewels! Details will be posted in an announcement at a later date.



Login Bonus

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Aug 4, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

During the event period, log in for 7 days to get 7 Platinum Ticket!

Side Mission Unlocks

(Added) Yota Kurosawa