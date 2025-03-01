3-in-1 Persona Game Bundle Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been

Three tickets into the Velvet Room just got cheaper. As part of a huge Sega sale held on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, many of the publisher’s latest and best titles are given some decent discounts, from Sonic x Shadow Generations to Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. However, there is one deal that blows many of them out of the water, being the cheapest its ever been, for one of its most successful IP, Persona. Plus, with the meteoric rise of the franchise worldwide, this deal provides the perfect time to play some of the best the series has to offer at a cost so low, you’d think you were a Phantom Thief.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 3-in-1 game bundle, called the Persona Collection, consists of the newer mainline Persona titles: Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. All three are the latest and definitive versions of said titles, excluding Persona 3, which was remade with Persona 3 Reload last year. All three Atlus titles, as a bundle, were released in October 2023 and marked the first time any of them went to a Nintendo console. Xbox also received these titles, though they launched onto Xbox Game Pass and at separate times before being bundled together.

Play video

Normally, the Persona Collection is priced at $90, which, while expensive, includes over 200 hours of content, so it’s not a bad deal. However, the Nintendo eShop is currently, as part of their Sega sale, slashed 50% off the retail cost, making the Persona Collection only $44.99. This specific price point has been hit before back in August 2024, but it is still the lowest the game bundle has ever been. The deal lasts until March 13th at 12 am PT/2 am CT/3 am ET, so you do have some time before it expires.

Interesting enough, the latest mainline title, Persona 5 Royal, by itself, is 60% off from $60, making it $23.99. However, for $21 more, you can get Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, which is well worth the extra money. All three of the titles are held in high regard as staples in the JRPG genre, especially Persona 4 and Persona 5. In addition, while Persona 3 Portable isn’t some fans’ preferred way of playing the 2006 classic, its gameplay fixes, like playable party members and choosing your protagonist’s gender, were well-received.

All three mainline protagonists (including male and female p3 protagonist) with their respective Personas.

Each game plays similarly, as players control a group of teens with powerful spiritual entities, called Personas, as they fight those who threaten life as we know it. The titles are turn-based RPGs, though they also include a vast life simulation within them, letting players tackle relationships and school in a semi-open world. All games have varying narratives, from a murder mystery to ‘stealing’ the hearts of unjust humans, but each tackles the complexities of the human spirit and real life issues. Plus, the soundtracks are spectacular, with each tackling a different genre like jazz for Persona 5 and pop with Persona 3. If you haven’t played the Persona titles, this bundle includes the best of the series and is the perfect way to jump in.

As mentioned before, the Persona Collection, which includes Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal, is available for $44.99 on the Nintendo eShop from today until March 13th at 12 am PT/2 am CT/ 3 am EST. Have you played any of the Persona games? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Persona, Nintendo, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.