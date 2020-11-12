Has PewDiePie Retired From YouTube?

✖

Has Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg retired from YouTube? New clips from the YouTuber's latest video making the rounds seemingly implies that he's retiring from the platform, but this isn't true. In a new video, titled "Do I regret YouTube?," Kjellberg hosts a Q&A, and naturally, YouTube comes up a lot. According to PewDiePie, he doesn't love YouTube like he used to, and in his eyes, he retired from the platform months ago. This doesn't mean he will stop releasing videos, but he will release fewer videos. As you may have noticed, Kjellberg has been recently releasing videos less frequently, and according to the YouTuber, this will continue.

"Bruh, I never have to work again," said PewDiePie. "I don't have to be here, you understand? I've already retired. I decided a couple of months ago. I'm doing YouTube at a more low pace. I'm sorry. That means I'm not uploading as frequently as I used to, but I just said, 'f**k it, I'm retired'."

Over the years, PewDiePie has consistently pumped out a ton of content, which has been essential to his rise. Recently though, he's slowed down, though just this week he's released four videos in three days. In other words, PewDiePie is still on YouTube, uploading more than most, however, compared to previous years, he has slowed down a bit.

While PewDiePie may not upload as much as he used to, he is streaming more than he ever has. Just this month, he's streamed Among Us with some of the biggest streamers and YouTubers, such as Pokimane and Mr Beast.

According to PewDiePie, he doesn't regret doing YouTube, but he doesn't enjoy doing it as much as he used to. Over time, he may kick the platform completely, but for now, he's still on it creating semi-regular content.

For more coverage on PewDiePie and all things gaming -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: