PewDiePie Announces "Big Change" to His YouTube Channel

PewDiePie has announced a big change to his YouTube channel, inspired by the likes of Corpse Husband, Dream, and a growing trend amongst popular streamers on Twitch and YouTube. After a two-week break from YouTube, the platform's most popular content creator is back. In the build-up to his return, the king of YouTube teased a "big reveal." Following up this tease, today, PewDiePie released a new YouTube video titled, "I'm Back With A Huge Announcement." And as you would expect, the video is already trending and has nearly two million views. Of course, every PewDiePie upload achieves wild engagement, but this video, in particular, is garnering extra attention for the aforementioned announcement.

For those that haven't seen the video, PewDiePie is taking a page out of the playbook of Dream, Corpse Husband, Pokimane, and other streamers and YouTubers and will now hide his identity behind an avatar. According to PewDiePie, he's getting rid of his self-facing camera and doing the "reverse face reveal" to stay relevant.

“I’ve realized that the only way for me to stay relevant at this point... it’s necessary for me to do this,” said PewDiePie, clearly joking. “Corpse Husband... no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular. Dream... no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular.”

Right now, the YouTuber hasn't decided on a final avatar, but for most of the video, he did use a temporary one, or more specifically, the avatar below:

(Photo: PewDiePie)

For now, it remains to be seen how permanent this change will be. In the video, PewDiePie asks fans for help in finding and choosing an avatar, suggesting at the very least the avatar above won't be around for long. Again though, it's hard to gauge how long PewDiePie will keep this going. In the video, he's clearly joking around and perhaps poking fun at the trend, but it also seems like he's going to keep the avatar at least for a little while.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest on PewDiePie -- click here or check out some of the relevant links listed below: