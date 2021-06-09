PewDiePie Reveals Reason Behind YouTube Break

✖

Felix "PewDiePie' Kjellberg has revealed the reason behind his newly-taken break from YouTube, and it involves Minecraft and its long-awaited update that just dropped. PewDiePie is the biggest content creator on YouTube, and it remains to be seen if a single content creator will ever hit the levels he hit during his peak. There were a lot of factors that contributed to the meteoric rise of PewDiePie, including Minecraft. Minecraft didn't just help propel PewDiePie to astronomical heights of YouTube fame though. It's also provided the YouTuber with endless hours of entertainment.

Yesterday, Mojang released a huge and long-awaited update, dubbed the Caves & Cliffs update. If you follow PewDiePie, you'll know he's been looking forward to this update, and he's putting uploading content to a halt to play its content.

“I’m leaving when the new Minecraft update comes out that I’ve been waiting for, for months,” said PewDiePie during a recent YouTube video.

According to PewDiePie his break will last until June 13. So it's not a very long one, and the YouTube star teased that when he returns it will be with new Minecraft-based content, presumably based on the new update.

For now, it remains to be seen if the update will birth a new Minecraft series from the YouTuber, but that's what PewDiePie seems to be teasing.

Compared to previous breaks from PewDiePie, this one is fairly short, which is why the announcement is perhaps not cultivating as much attention as previous announcements have.

