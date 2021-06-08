Ludwig Banned on Instagram After Attending Logan Paul vs. Mayweather Fight

✖

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather finally happened this weekend. The fight ended in a draw, and for many, it didn't live up to the hype. In short, viewers were left disappointed, Paul and Mayweather left with lots of money, and popular Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren left with an Instagram ban after posting an inappropriate photo taken at the event.

Like many big content creators on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, Ludwig was present at the fight, and either after the clash or before it, he took a photo with one of his friends showing them in the ring, with their hands down their pants, touching fingers through the zipper holes.

While Twitter has no problem with this photo, Instagram was quick to dish out a week-long ban to the Twitch streamer for what they deemed was an inappropriate post for the platform.

GOT BANNED FOR A WEEK ON INSTA FOR POSTING THIS EXACT PIC LMAO — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 8, 2021

Unfortunately, the insight from Ludwig ends here. It's unclear why the streamer picked up such a substantial ban for the photo, but it may not be the first incident. That said, it's not even clear why this photo would warrant a ban in the first place. And of course, it's worth noting that the claim itself hasn't been validated, so there's a chance this didn't happen, but there's no reason for Ludwig to make up something so random.

