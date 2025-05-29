Phasmophobia Shares Early Look at One of Its Biggest Updates Yet

Ghost hunting game Phasmophobia remains a popular choice for co-op horror gaming fans. Originally released in Early Access in 2020, the game still gets fairly regular updates to add new content on the road to full launch. And now, developer Kinetic Games has unveiled a preview of the next major update to Phasmophobia. Dubbed the Chronicle update, this massive influx of new content has been in the works since late 2024. Now, we’ve got a deeper look at what’s coming when the next Phasmophobia update arrives on June 24th, 2025.

Part of what makes Phasmophobia unique is that it not only offers crossplay between platforms but also lets gamers choose to play in VR mode or standard. So, Ghost Hunters can buddy up with friends across platforms and even between VR and standard, offering a lot of options to play with friends. To keep things consistent, the Chronicle update for Phasmophobia will be available across all platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, when it arrives on June 24th. This latest development preview shows some of the biggest highlights for this truly massive patch.

Update teaser image from Phasmophobia’s new preview

First up, the Grafton Farmhouse area will be entirely reworked to “bring the maps in line with [Kinetic’s] vision for Phasmophobia.” This will be similar to the rework of Bleasdale, tweaking layout changes, adding different themes for rooms, and even adding an eerie new attic to the space. But this is basically an appetizer compared to everything else gamers will find in the Chronicle update.

The next Phasmophobia update is one of the largest yet, and what’s previewed today is just a small sampling of what Ghost Hunters can look forward to. This early look reflects ideas still in progress, and Kinetic wants gamers to know they’re still welcoming feedback. That said, what they’ve shared is indeed exciting.

The update will bring in a Media section, with new gameplay elements that players can interact with. To complete a perfect infestivation, you’ll now need to complete specific media-capturing objectives to fill your journal. This system overhaul brings in 13 slots in the journal for gamers to fill as they investigate. You’ll take EMF readings, interact with objects, and more to grab these captures.

Early work in progress preview of the Media journal

To help gather all that new data, a brand-new piece of equipment is arriving in the Chronicle update, as well. A Sound Recorder will be added, letting investigators record audio from the Spirit Box, Ghost Events, and more. And although they haven’t shared exactly what it is, it does appear there could be even more new equipment on the way. A cryptic picture with the caption “But wait, there’s more?” rounds out the update, suggesting we might be getting even more new equipment to help gather all that media evidence in Phasmophobia.

