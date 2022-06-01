PlayStation 5 Consoles Now Being Restocked by Verizon

PlayStation 5 consoles are now being sold by phone carrier Verizon. The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most in-demand pieces of technology for the last year and a half. Since it was released in November 2020, the console has been rapidly going in and out of stock. Due to the high demand, scalping, and console shortages, it has been difficult for PlayStation 5 units to remain in stock at retailers, but they’re becoming available more frequently. GameStop has had regular PS5 restocks alongside other retailers, but some of these stores have only been selling the consoles through expensive bundles, creating a barrier for people who don’t want to exceed their budget.

Popular phone carrier Verizon is now getting in on the PlayStation 5 restock craze, but it’s actually one of the better options. The console is exclusive to Verizon customers, meaning there’s less of a rush to get the console, and Verizon is selling it at retail price with no forced bundles. As of right now, Verizon is out of stock and it’s unclear if they’ll be restocking as frequently as places like GameStop that exclusively sell video game-related items, but it’s another option. Of course, Verizon is one of the most popular phone carriers in America, so you won’t have zero competition, but it will hopefully thin the herd a bit and make it easier for some people. As of right now, the PS4 is still being supported, but Sony plans to wind things down before bringing the console to an end in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1532065772700217344?s=20&t=0p9E-UHCpPeYLX4rZkpR1g

Hopefully, that will be plenty of time for people to get access to a PS5. Developers are already leaving last-gen behind as games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor won’t be on PS4, ensuring players must upgrade their hardware to play the highly-anticipated game. Some titles like God of War Ragnarok are making an effort to remain on PS4, but it’s likely this will be one of the last years that sees a massive amount of new releases on last-gen.

Are you still on the hunt for a PS5? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.