PlayStation 5 Slim Release Date Leaks

PlayStation is putting out a PS5 Slim in November, a release confirmed just recently after months of rumors suggesting that a slimmer PlayStation console was on the way. No official release date has been announced for the PS5 Slim, but a leak shared this week may have spoiled that surprise. According to a reputable insider, the PS5 Slim will be out in the United States on November 10th, and it'll also be bundled together with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which is scheduled to release in just a matter of hours on October 20th. Pricing info for that bundle has leaked, too.

The November 10th release date for the slimmer PS5 console makes sense given that the earlier it releases the better when it comes to November since that's when everyone's going to be doing all of their holiday shopping. This release date applies to both the standard PS5 Slim as well as the Digital Edition version that only plays games digitally but somehow has gotten a price increase compared to the original Digital Edition.

PS5 Slim Release Date and Price

News of the PS5 Slim's release date comes from billbil-kun of Dealabs, the insider who's accurately leaked all kinds of details on PS Plus games, product prices and release dates, and more. Japan is supposedly going to be getting the PS5 Slim on November 10th as will the United States, but PlayStation of course hasn't confirmed any of those details at this time.

As for the price, we knew already from PlayStation's previous reveals how much the consoles would cost. The base PS5 Slim that plays discs will be priced at $499.99, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition will be priced at $449.99. Add-ons for the consoles include a horizontal stand sold separately at $29.99 as well as an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive that'll be sold for $79.99 in case you buy the Digital Edition and later end up regretting that purchase. The console covers you may have already for your existing PlayStation 5 also won't be compatible with the slimmer consoles, so you'll have to purchase those again as well if you plan on customizing your PS5 Slim.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim Bundle

Aside from news of the console's release date, the leaker also shared word of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle PlayStation supposedly has planned. Unlike the custom Marvel's Spider-Man 2 console and controller released previously, however, this bundle is said to feature a basic console and not one with a special graphic. It'll come with the game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, of course, but it's unknown if the base PS5 Slim will be bundled with a physical or digital version of the game.

The bundle will include a normal PS5 Slim, not the Digital Edition, and will be priced at $559.99, the leaker said. However, they said the release date for that one is November 8th which obviously differs from the aforementioned November 10th plan, so it remains to be seen exactly what PlayStation's schedule for these releases will look like.