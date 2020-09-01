New PlayStation Plus Free PS4 Games Now Available

✖

New PlayStation Plus free PS4 games for the month of September are now available to all subscribers of PS Plus, which means last month's free games are no longer available. In other words, while the opportunity to download Fall Guys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now gone, PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download the following two PS4 games: PUBG and Street Fighter V.

If you're more of a single-player type of gamer, then this month, like last month, will be a bit disappointing, but if you're a fan of online games then this month is pretty great. Street Fighter V is one of the best fighting games of the generation. It wasn't at launch, but it's much better now. Meanwhile, PUBG alongside H1Z1 is responsible for the birth of the battle royale genre as we know it. Both are a couple of years old at this point, but both still have a thriving community.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each game as well:

Street Fighter V: "Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options. Earn Fight Money in Ranked Matches, play for fun in Casual Matches, or invite friends into a Battle Lounge and see who comes out on top! PlayStation 4 and PC players can also play against each other thanks to cross-play compatibility!"

PUBG: "PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing."

