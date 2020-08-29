Sony Is Open to More First-Party PlayStation Games on PC

✖

Sony has largely kept its first-party games on the PlayStation 4 alone, but some of the more popular PlayStation game have ventured onto the PC platform in recent months. In its latest corporate report, Sony said it’ll continue to explore putting some of those games on the PC in the future. No specific titles were mentioned, but it opens the door for some of the already popular games and others releasing in the future to be played on more than just the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

The corporate report from Sony highlighted different strategic points from Sony’s plans for the PlayStation brand and its releases ranging from the existing and upcoming portfolio of PlayStation games to the much-anticipated PlayStation 5. Within that section of the report, Sony reaffirmed its commitment to exploring ways to get PlayStation games onto the PC platform to make more money and get them in the hands of more players.

“We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability,” Sony said.

That doesn’t mean that all of your favorite PlayStation games will come to the PC platform, but there’s at least a possibility that they will. Only a few of the games have done so thus far including Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, but those ports have been fairly successful and were received well during their limited time on the PC. The MLB The Show franchise will also come to multiple platforms besides the PlayStation 4.

Looking at PlayStation’s library of games, it’s got plenty of viable opportunities for PC releases. With only those two true PlayStation exclusives coming to the PC so far, we’ve still got things like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and others that haven’t been ported over yet. Bloodborne is a game that’s long been rumored to get a PC release at some point, but we haven’t seen that play out yet. Sony referenced these kinds of franchises in its report, and while it didn’t connect them with any potential PC releases, it said the franchises produced by its Worldwide Studios group of developers creates a “strong engine for content IP production.”

So far, the PlayStation games released on the PC have been made available through Steam. They aren’t just a one-for-one port either with each release taking advantage of the PC platform’s capabilities to add new features like unlocked framerates and other changes.

