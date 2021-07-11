PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Currently Download These 24 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers between PS4 and PS5 can currently download not one, not two, but 24 different games. In a few weeks, Sony will reveal August's free PlayStation Plus games. In fact, it's already revealed one of next month's free games. That said, as you wait to hear about the rest of the lineup, don't forget to enjoy everything free right now. For the month of July, subscribers can download three different games. Two of these games are PS4 games, and the other is a PS5 game. In addition to this, one of June's free games is still available to subscribers on PS4 and PS5 until next month. That's four games. The other 20 games come courtesy of the PlayStation Plus Collection, which unfortunately for PS4 users, is only available to those on PS5.

With 24 games, you'd expect a lot of filler, but almost every one of these games is noteworthy. Between games like Persona 5, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, you have some of the PS4's best and highest-rated games. Meanwhile, there are also new PS5 games with the likes of A Plague Tale Innocence, which just got a native port this month.

Below, you can check out each one of these 24 games, including a trailer of each and every game, courtesy of PlayStation and its partners: