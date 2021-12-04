PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol’ Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don’t make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.

Slay the Spire is a roguelike card game that hit back in 2019 after a stint in Steam Early Access that began in 2017. Developed by MegaCrit and published by Humble Bundle, it is widely held as one of the best games of 2019 and is responsible for more or less creating the roguelike deck-building sub-genre. Upon release, the game garnered an 89 on Metacritic and went on to win numerous awards at the end of the year.

“We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single-player deck builder we could,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!”

PlayStation Now is available via the PS4 and the PS5.

