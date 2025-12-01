PS Plus Subscribers Have 24 Hours to Get One of the Most Acclaimed Indies of the Generation

PlayStation Plus subscribers only have 24 hours left to grab one of the most acclaimed indie games of this generation for free. Within the coming day, the latest round of PS Plus free games for the month of December 2025 will be going live. This upcoming slate is more extensive than normal and includes the likes of LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Ahead of these new PS Plus games being released, though, today represents your last chance to grab November’s titles, which are headlined by one release that shouldn’t be missed.

The PS Plus game in question that you need to make sure you don’t miss out on is that of Stray. Released in 2022, Stray has been one of the best-reviewed indie titles throughout the PS5 generation. While its premise, which follows a cat through a robot-inhabited futuristic city, sounds rather straightforward, that hasn’t prevented millions from adoring Stray. Not only was the game well-received by players, but it even garnered a few Game of the Year nominations in 2022.

In short, if you somehow haven’t played Stray for yourself yet, you really should go out of your way to do so. Stray was already worth experiencing at full price, which means that this is doubly true as a free game on PS Plus. You should be sure to snag it (along with WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator) before they leave PS Plus in the early hours of December 2nd.

Moving forward, the next few weeks for PS Plus should be pretty big. Outside of the five free games that are hitting the platform tomorrow, the PS Plus Game Catalog is also poised to add titles like Red Dead Redemption, Skate Story, and SoulCalibur 3 throughout the month. These games will also be joined by a larger wave of arrivals in the middle of December that Sony has yet to announce in full.

And if you somehow aren’t already subbed to PS Plus, now is the perfect time to jump in. Sony has discounted PS Plus for new subscribers as part of its Black Friday promotion. Like the current games on PlayStation Plus, though, this deal is set to come to an end today, December 1st, so you’ll want to act quickly if you’re looking to join the service at a lower cost than normal.

