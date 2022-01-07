PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy Over Missing Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are unhappy over a missing “free” PS Plus game for the month of January. This week, Sony released the first free PS Plus games of 2022, headlined by Persona 5 Strikers, which is bolstered by Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5. And one of these games isn’t available for every subscriber, and unfortunately, for these subscribers, it’s the aforementioned lineup headliner. While many have been enjoying this trio of games, some in the Middle East have been stripped of the opportunity to enjoy Persona 5 Strikers, a Person 5 spin-off that is also technically a sequel in terms of narrative.

Over on Reddit, one PS Plus subscriber relays word that rather than Persona 5 Strikers, they’ve received How to Survive 2, a much older game, a much less quality game, and a much less popular game. Why some subscribers are getting this substitute, we don’t know, but it’s not uncommon for the PlayStation Plus free games to vary depending on the region. For example, Japan regularly gets different games.

Unfortunately, we don’t have specific information on what countries in the Middle East have been plagued with this “very disappointing” substitute as the Reddit user doesn’t specify. That said, if any more information is provided on why some subscribers aren’t getting Persona 5 Strikers or what countries specifically aren’t getting the game, we will update the story accordingly.

PlayStation Plus is available via modern PlayStation consoles. It’s a monthly subscription service, but yearly subscriptions are the cheapest, and these run at $60, or $5 a month.

