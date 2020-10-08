PS4 Leak Reveals Big Changes Reportedly Coming to the PlayStation Store

✖

A new PlayStation leak has surfaced online revealing big changes coming to the PlayStation Store in the near future. More specifically, an email is making the rounds that purports to be from Sony Interactive Entertainment. What it reveals is that the PlayStation Store on web and mobile is receiving an overhaul that will go into effect on October 19 2020 for web users and on October 28 for mobile users. For now, there's no mention of the PlayStation Store changing on the PS4, but it's possible that's also in pipeline.

"Our brand-new PlayStation Store launches on web and mobile on October 19, 2020, and we are making some changes to the content that can be accessed on PS Store via desktop and mobile devices," reads the email.

The email then goes on to reveal that these versions of the store will no longer allow for the purchase of PSP, PS3, and PS Vita games, nor the following add-ons for these platforms: apps, themes, and avatars. The wording is a bit fuzzy, but it also sounds like PS4 apps, themes, and avatars will also be limited to the console's version of the store.

Meanwhile, the email notes that "consumers will still be able to access their previously purchased PS3, PSP or PS Vita content as before." Further "their existing PS4 apps, themes, and avatars will remain on their PS4 console."

And this is where the salient information ends. And unfortunately, at the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this leak, leaving fans with nothing but unofficial information. That said, because none of this is official, be sure to take it all with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if Sony does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided,

PSN webstore is reportedly getting updated starting Oct 19th for web, Oct 28 for mobile. It will no longer allow users to buy PS3/PSP/Vita content as well as apps/themes/avatars. You’ll have to buy them from the device instead https://t.co/ooyybj8nZ8 Wishlist also removed pic.twitter.com/jVa2SbbFGO — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 8, 2020

