PlayStation Fans Hijack TLOU Season 2 Trailer to Complain About PS5 Pro Anniversary Availability

Today should be a very exciting day for most PlayStation fans. There's a lot of cool stuff happening today, including the release of the first trailer for The Last of Us Season 2. Unfortunately, it seems a lot of people just aren't in the mood to celebrate. The trailer had some unfortunate timing, dropping shortly after a whole lot of people tried (and failed) to get the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe. Fans haven't really had time to get over their frustrations, and they're bringing them up in the replies to all of PlayStation's posts on X/Twitter, including the one sharing the trailer for TLOU.

"Thanks for screwing me on the website!!! There's nothing better than waiting over an hour just to be kicked from PlayStation direct to then wait another hour just so I can get the damn remote," writes one user. Meanwhile, another user shared a screenshot from eBay showing multiple bundles being resold for thousands of dollars more than their asking price. The situation has clearly made a lot of people upset, and it remains to be seen whether PlayStation will be able to rectify things in some way. It would be nice if the company made more of these bundles available so fans can get one without spending an arm and a leg, but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen.

While several comments like this could be found throughout the replies to The Last of Us Season 2 trailer, it's worth noting that they have become the minority. A lot more of the responses are from people excited about the show, with many fans sharing both enthusiasm and dread about seeing the events of The Last of Us Part II adapted. Many fans are making (not so subtle) references to the major death that happens in the game, while others are outright talking about it. If you aren't aware of what happens in the game, you may want to steer clear of any comment sections on social media or YouTube related to the show until Season 2 drops!

