New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes Revealed During July Pokemon Presents

July 22nd is a big day for Pokemon fans, with the latest Pokemon Presents live stream. Fans got a look at exciting upcoming projects, including a new stop-motion show and the next season of Pokemon Concierge. But for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players, it’s all about those new free mystery gift codes. Trainers can now redeem a special code for an in-game outfit based on which version of the game they’re playing. Not only that, but we’ve got a new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet special distribution Pokemon to look forward to.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently got an exciting new free update for the Switch 2. This brought many players back to the game and enticed new players to explore Paldea. To celebrate, The Pokemon Company is giving away some free Mystery Gift items for trainers to enjoy.

Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Avatar Items

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Today’s new Mystery Gift code lets trainers redeem a special tracksuit for their avatar. The version of the tracksuit you get depends on whether you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. Here are the latest Mystery Gift codes revealed during today’s Pokemon Presents:

Pokemon Scarlet: STRACKSU1T

STRACKSU1T Pokemon Violet: VTRACKSU1T

To redeem the Mystery Gift, connect your Switch or Switch 2 to the internet. Then, head to the News menu, then Mystery Gift, and Redeem Using Code. You’ll get a confirmation message, after which you should be able to don your new avatar items in Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet.

Next Free Pokemon Distribution to Be Revealed During Worlds

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The track suits are exciting, but that’s not all. During the Pokemon Worlds event in Anaheim, players will get a code to redeem a free Pokemon, as well. The featured Mystery Gift Pokemon this time around will be Toedscool, a Pokemon originally introduced in the Paldea region.

This is just one of many giveaways that will be featured during the Pokemon Worlds event and live stream. The Pokemon World Championship takes place starting on June 15th at the Anaheim Convention Center. It will be streamed live via the official Pokemon Twitch channel. So, stay tuned for the code for Toedscool and other giveaways to be revealed then.