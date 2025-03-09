New Pokemon Go Event Will Make a Great Shiny Pokemon Easier to Find

Niantic has pulled back the curtain on a new Pokemon Go event, which will take place later this month. The Deep Depths event will kick-off on Wednesday, March 19th at 10 a.m., and will run through March 24th at 8 p.m. local time. The event will feature a few highlights, but the biggest is that the game will increase encounter rates for Shiny Clauncher. Best of all, there will be multiple ways players can find Clauncher throughout the event, including encounters in the wild, and through Egg Hatches. If you’ve never seen the Shiny version of Clauncher, this is one Shiny that’s well worth seeking out.

Some Shiny versions of Pokemon aren’t much different from the standard coloration; this weekend’s Pokemon Go Community Day featured Shiny Fuecoco, a Pokemon with colors slightly altered from the standard version. By contrast, Shiny Clauncher is significantly different from the standard Clauncher, abandoning its primary blue color for a deep orange. That blue does continue to appear in some form though, replacing the gold eyes, antennae, and the lower half of its right claw. Last but not least, the black stripes on the Pokemon are switched out for white. That color pattern continues for its evolved form, Clawitzer. The result is a striking Shiny, and one that Pokemon Go players are going to want to seek out if they can find it!

a shiny claucher as it appears in pokemon sword and shield

During the Deep Depths event, players can expect several in-game bonuses. The most notable of these is that all Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will have half the Hatch distance. That could come in handy for players hoping to Hatch a Shiny Clauncher! Players can also expect to see a Collection Challenge and PokeStop Showcases.

For those less invested in finding Shiny Pokemon, the Deep Depths event will still have plenty to look forward to. The event will see the arrival of Nickit and its evolved form, Thievul. Like Clauncher, Nickit will be found in the wild, and it will also appear through 7 km Egg Hatches. To evolve Nickit into Thievul, players will need to obtain 50 Candies. Both Nickit and Thievul are Dark-type Pokemon, and they first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Pokemon Go has been adding a lot more content based on the Galar region over the last few months, and that trend will continue into this year’s Pokemon Go Fest.

During the Deep Depths event, the Pokemon Go Shop will be offering Paid Timed Research for $2.00. That price point doesn’t include any guarantees about finding a Shiny, but players will get extra encounters with both Clauncher and Nickit as rewards. Other rewards include a Star Piece and 2 Super Incubators. As is always the case with Timed Research, tasks must be completed and rewards redeemed by the time the event comes to an end on March 24th.

Are you hoping to snag this Shiny during the Deep Depths event? Did you have any luck with finding Shiny Fuecoco during the recent Community Day?