Pokemon Go to Add More Galarian Pokemon in June

Pokemon Go will be adding several more Galarian Pokemon in early June. Yesterday, Pokemon Go announced that it would be adding the Galarian variants of Meowth, Stunfisk, Daramuka, and Zigzagoon as part of its upcoming Throwback Challenge Champion tie-in event in early June. Meowth, Daramuka, and Zigzagoon will also be able to evolve in Pokemon Go, which assumably means that players can obtain both Purrserker and Obstagoon.

Regional-exclusive Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon as Pokemon that had different forms, typing, and abilities due to adapting to extreme habitats. Pokemon Sword and Shield took this one step further by introducing new regional evolutions, which are considered entirely different species.

Pokemon Go has incorporated regional variant Pokemon into the game for several years, but rarely do the Pokemon appear in the wild. For instance, Alolan Raichu and Alolan Marowak were only available via raids, while other Alolan Pokemon could only be hatched in 7 KM eggs. Pokemon Go first added a Galarian variant last fall, when they added Galarian Weezing as a Raid Boss to celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The event serves as a capstone for May's Throwback Challenge events, which will give players a chance to encounter different Legendary Pokemon if they complete a series of tasks inspired by different older Pokemon games. Pokemon Go will introduce a different Throwback Challenge each week in May, and players that complete all four Throwback Challenges can attempt the Throwback Challenge: Champion Special Research to earn a chance at a Genesect encounter. Each Throwback Challenge will have a different tie-in event, featuring increased spawns of different Pokemon and costumed Pikachu wearing different hats designed after popular Pokemon from different regions.

We'll have more news on how to obtain these Galarian Pokemon in June closer to their release. In the meantime, players can look forward to the first Pokemon Go throwback challenge starting in May.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.