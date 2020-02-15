Pokemon Go’s Lickitung Raid Day Offers a Boosted Chance of Finding Shiny Lickitung

Players will have a unique opportunity to add a Shiny Lickitung to their collection later today. Pokemon Go is holding a Lickitung Raid Day later today from 2 PM to 5 PM local time as part of their ongoing Valentine’s Day event, giving players the chance to battle Lickitung in multiple raids. Any Lickitung caught after a raid will have the move Body Slam, a Normal-type move that provides Lickitung with a little extra oomph. As a part of the event, Pokemon Go is also adding the Shiny version of Lickitung to the game and offering players a boosted shot at finding one in encounters. During the event, players will have an approximately 1 in 10 chance of grabbing a Shiny Lickitung.

If you want a Shiny Lickitung, your best bet is to challenge as many raids as you can. Lickitung is an easy Raid Boss to beat, requiring only two players with a strong team of Fighting-type Pokemon. Players get five free raid passes during the event, so find an area with a lot of gyms and start battling with one or more friends!

If you don’t want to spend time raiding today, players can seem to get a boosted chance of getting a Shiny Lickitung from 7 KM eggs or from completing the “Hatch 3 Eggs” Field Research task. Obviously, the boosted Shiny period only lasts during the event, so be sure to fill up your eggs during the event. As of now, it’s unclear whether the boosted Shiny rate is also in effect for wild Lickitung caught during the game.

You can also evolve Lickitung within 1 hour of the event’s end to get a Lickilicky that knows Body Slam. The event takes place between 2 PM and 5 PM local time.