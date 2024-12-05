Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Hope This Secret Mode Becomes Official

Like any game with a competitive element, Pokemon TCG Pocket has its meta. And some players are quickly getting tired of being absolutely demolished by the same few, hard-hitting cards in PvP matches. While that may drive some fans to focus on solo battle events, the community has come up with another solution – a secret code that lets players face off in more interesting matches that leave out one specific type of card. For now, this secret mode is created by players, not an official part of TCG Pocket – but many players want that to change.

The private match code NOEX is making the rounds on social media, as players look for a way to enjoy more creative PvP matches. This code ensures a match with other trainers who are not using EX cards in their decks. In other words, not more seeing that Mewtwo EX and knowing it’s over, or watching Pikachu EX completely wipe the floor with a carefully crafted deck.

The popularity of this private match code makes it clear that many players are already exhausted by the EX meta, which is particularly unbalanced so early in the game’s life cycle when there are very few card options on the table.

By removing the most commonly used, highly powerful cards from the pool, this NOEX mode encourages deck diversity. It lets TCG fans use those 15 decks to try out new strategies and combinations, rather than just shoring up a Mewtwo or Pikachu EX card… or planning to beat one in the likely event it pops up in random matches. This code is a great fan workaround to what many see as a core issue with the game as it stands, and players would love to see it eventually become an official part of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Currently, players can choose to battle in Beginner or TCG Player matches. This slightly adjusts the difficulty of matches based on who you match with… at least in theory. However, these are self-selected categories, and there are always going to be those people who want an easy win. In other words, TCG Pocket‘s Beginner mode is plagued by many of the same issues that come into the TCG Player mode. As one player on Reddit puts it, “There is literally no difference between the two.”

As it turns out, those hoping for a quick win bring stacked EX decks to wipe the floor with those who selected the Beginner mode in earnest, leading to frustration for those trying to learn the battle mechanics. This is part of what’s led to the desire for a mode that bans EX cards to become an official part of the game, and what inspired the NOEX workaround that’s letting players enjoy EX-free PvP card matches.

While players would love to see the developers add a mode that bans EX cards, many don’t think it’s too likely to happen. It’s true that many new things are in the works for Pokemon TCG Pocket, with new booster packs on the way before the end of the year and big plans ahead for 2025. But whether that will include balance adjustments or changes to battle modes remains to be seen.

For now, using the NOEX code is a fan-built way to compete against others who share the same desire for a wider variety of deck combinations to build and battle against.