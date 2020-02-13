Pokemon Home: How to Transfer Your Pokemon From Every Past Game

The new Pokemon Home service allows players to transfer their Pokemon from every single past Pokemon game. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company released Pokemon Home, a new cloud storage system that allows for the transfer of Pokemon into a single place. These Pokemon then can then be transferred back and forth between the latest Pokemon games, or kept in cloud storage until the next Pokemon game is ready to go. When coupled with the Pokemon Bank service, players can transfer Pokemon from as far back as Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, as well as the Virtual Console versions of games like Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. In fact, the only Pokemon that you can’t transfer into Pokemon Home are your Pokemon from the hard copies of Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Gold, Pokemon Silver, and Pokemon Crystal.

Here’s what you need to do to transfer Pokemon from your past Pokemon games:

Gen I and Gen II Games (Virtual Console Only)

Transfer your Pokemon into Pokemon Bank on the Nintendo 3DS, then move from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Gen III Games (Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Sapphire, Pokemon Emerald, Pokemon FireRed, Pokemon LeafGreen)

Transfer to Pokemon Diamond, Pokemon Pearl, Pokemon Platinum, Pokemon HeartGold or Pokemon SoulSilver using a Nintendo DS or Nintendo DSLite. Then transfer to Pokemon Black, Pokemon White, Pokemon Black 2, or Pokemon White 2 using a second Nintendo DS system. Then upload Pokemon to PokeTransfer on the Nintendo 3DS. Then move from the PokeTransfer to Pokemon Bank. Finally, move from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Gen IV Games (Pokemon Diamond, Pokemon Pearl, Pokemon Platinum, Pokemon HeartGold, Pokemon SoulSilver)

Transfer to Pokemon Black, Pokemon White, Pokemon Black 2, or Pokemon White 2 using a second Nintendo DS system. Then upload Pokemon to PokeTransfer on the Nintendo 3DS. Then move from the PokeTransfer to Pokemon Bank. Finally, move from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Gen V Games (Pokemon Black, Pokemon White, Pokemon Black 2, or Pokemon White 2)

Upload Pokemon to PokeTransfer on the Nintendo 3DS. Then move from the PokeTransfer to Pokemon Bank. Finally, move from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Gen VI and Gen VII Games (Pokemon X, Pokemon Y, Pokemon Omega Ruby, Pokemon Alpha Sapphire, Pokemon Sun, Pokemon Moon, Pokemon Ultra Sun, Pokemon Ultra Moon)

Transfer Pokemon to Pokemon Bank on Nintendo 3DS, then move from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home on Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Gen VIII and Let’s Go Games (Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!)

Transfer to Pokemon Home on Nintendo Switch. A premium Pokemon Home subscription is required.

Pokemon Go (Gen I Pokemon Only)

Transfer to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! via the Pal Park. Then Transfer to Pokemon Home on Nintendo Switch.