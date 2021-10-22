Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leak Includes New Pokemon and Evolutions

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak is making the rounds as it potentially reveals some juicy details about the Nintendo Switch exclusive. The ambitious new Pokemon game is only a few months away, yet we haven’t seen a ton of the game. That said, while supply of new information and media has been insufficient, demand for new information and media is high, and as a result, rumors and leaks are starting to emerge to fill this demand.

The latest comes from Centro Leaks, a prominent Pokemon insider and leaker. Over on Twitter, Centro Leaks relays word that there will be new starter evolutions for the game’s three starters, Rowelt, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil. Speaking of evolutions, it’s also claimed there’s going to be an Ursaring evolution that will be ridable. dding to this, the leaker claims there will be a Hisuian line for Electrode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leak is rounded up with note that the game will get DLC and right now the plan is to release this DLC next year, the same year the game comes out. Meanwhile, Game Freak is reportedly aiming to have a Pokedex of around 400, but this will be including Pokemon added with DLC. In other words, the Pokedex will be a bit smaller at launch.

Unfortunately, none of this information is accompanied with any type of media, and of course, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it’s also subject to change.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release worldwide on January 28, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game and all things Pokemon — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links listed right below: