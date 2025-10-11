Pokemon Legends: Z-A Exact Release Times Confirmed, Plus Pre-Load Details

After years of waiting, we’re finally about to get a new Pokemon game. Pokemon Legends: Z-A isn’t quite a main series game, but it’s not quite a spinoff, either. For many fans, this is the most exciting new entry since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s less than a week away. We’ve known for a while that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is coming out on October 16th for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. But Nintendo recently confirmed the exact global release times for the game, so you can set your countdown timer.

The return to Kalas and Lumiose City is nearly here. In fact, you can already pre-load Pokemon Legends: Z-A from the Nintendo eShop. But if you want to know exactly when you can dive in, that’s going to depend on your time zone. Following the typical Nintendo release pattern, Legends: Z-A should be available at 12 AM midnight in each region. But for those of us in North America, Nintendo considers us all one place despite our divergent time zones. And that means the release time will vary depending on where you live.

What Time Pokemon Legends: Z-A Comes Out In Your Time Zone

Image courtesy of nintendo and the pokemon company

If you want to return to Lumiose the moment the game is available, here’s the full list of what time you can play Pokemon Legends: Z-A around the world. All times are on October 16th unless otherwise noted for those lucky North American time zones that’ll get the game on the 15th.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 9 PM (October 15th) Central Standard Time (CST) 11 PM (October 15th) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 12 AM AEST 12 AM Brasilia Time (BRT) 12 AM British Standard Time (BST) 12 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) 12 AM EEST 12 AM CST 12 AM HKT 12 AM ICT 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) 12 AM UTC 12 AM

For most regions, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be available at midnight on October 16th. But as noted above, some North American regions have earlier release times because of time zone differences. Regardless, the wait for the return of Mega Evolutions is almost over.

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

If you want to pre-load the game, you can do so by pre-ordering Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Then, you should see the pre-load option on your Switch or Switch 2 home menu. That will let you pre-install the game file so you can jump right in at release time. The file is 4.0 GB on Nintendo Switch, or 7.7 GB for the Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be available for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The Switch version retails for $59.99 USD, while the Switch 2 version is $69.99. If you opt for the Switch version but wind up getting a Switch 2 down the line, the upgrade costs $10. The Nintendo Switch 2 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle is also available for $499.99 USD.

In addition to the base game, The Mega Dimension DLC is also available for purchase, though much of the extra story content does not officially release until February 28th. This somewhat controversial early DLC will add Mega Evolutions for Raichu, along with extra story content featuring Hoopa.

