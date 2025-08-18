Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mega Evolution Has Fans Divided

The Pokemon Company is going all in on Mega Evolution. It is making its return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon TCG, and even in the upcoming Pokemon Champions. Mega Evolution has been a fan-favorite gimmick since it was introduced in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. Another game has revealed that the upcoming feature is coming, but fans are a little less enthused about it. DeNA and The Pokemon Company also showcased Mega Evolution coming Pokemon TCG Pocket in the Fall. Despite the love for this feature, the fan base is divided about Mega Evolution and how it will affect the mobile game.

Mega Evolution gained its popularity for both the new designs it gave to Pokemon and the power boost these received. This proves to be one of the main points of contention for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s inclusion of the Mega Evolution gimmick. The two sides of this are those who feel the Mega Evolutions are too weak, while others feel they will completely shift the meta.

Upon knocking out a Mega Evolution in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are awarded three prize points. This is enough to instantly win the game, meaning players only need to eliminate one Pokemon. With the relatively low HP Mega Evolution Pokemon have, this doesn’t feel balanced. Combine that with the low damage, and it’s hard to justify using a Mega Evolution over an ex Pokemon.

However, there are those who feel the opposite. With most Mega Evolution Pokemon having over 200 HP, at least the ones we have seen, this marks the fight time Charizard ex cannot one-shot a Pokemon. Attaching a Giant Cape even puts some of these out of range of playing Red for the extra damage.

The other aspect of this is the three prize points for knocking out a Mega Evolution. Some players are speculating that DeNA will increase the number of prize points to win because of this. In addition to this, these fans further believe the number of cards in a deck will be increased to 25 to match this major change. If this is true, Mega Evolution will completely change Pokemon TCG Pocket’s meta.

It remains to be seen how Mega Evolution will ultimately affect Pokémon TCG Pocket. It may have a positive effect on the meta, possibly even being the thing that finally dethrones Darkrai and Giratina.

How do you feel about Mega Evolution coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket? We’d love to discuss this upcoming expansion with you!