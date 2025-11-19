Pokemon Legends: Z-A Reveals New Mythical Mega, And It’s Not What Anyone Expected

The first expansion for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is quickly approaching. And even though it feels like we just got the first big trailer for it, Mega Dimension just got another big reveal. On November 19th, The Pokemon Company dropped a new trailer for the upcoming DLC, and it just oh-so-casually reveals a brand-new Mega Evolution for… a mythical Pokemon?! Players were definitely not expecting to see a reveal like that ahead of the big DLC’s release on December 10th, and it leaves us wondering what else is in store.

We’ve known since it was first revealed that Mega Dimension would give us new Mega Evolutions for Raichu. And the first story trailer for the DLC since its announcement revealed two more new designs in the form of Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur. Today, the Pokemon Company dropped another trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC and oh-so-casually revealed a brand-new Mega Evolution for the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora.

Zeraora Gets New Mega Evolution That Looks a Lot Like Luxray

The new Mega Zeraora design appears in the trailer thumbnail and title, so it’s not a huge surprise to anyone clicking into the video. But if you’d asked Pokemon fans yesterday what new Mega would be revealed with the next Mega Dimension trailer, few would’ve imagined it’d be Zeraora. After all, this Mythical Pokemon didn’t even exist when we first entered Lumiose City in Pokemon X and Y. Yet somehow, Zeraora returns with a new Mega in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC. You can get a first look at the reveal in the latest Mega Dimensions trailer below:

Many fans are pretty surprised to see Pokemon casually dropping a new Mythical Mega Pokemon on a random Wednesday morning. But even more surprising is the choice to debut a new Mega for a Pokemon that’s not even from Pokemon X and Y, the games that Pokemon Legends: Z-A directly builds upon. As one comment on the trailer puts it, “Showing off a Mega Mythical that’s not even from this gen is wild (Volcanion is crying in a corner).”

But despite the initial surprise at seeing Zeraora of all Pokemon featured in this trailer, there’s another key takeaway. That new Mega design looks awfully familiar to many fans. In fact, with this Evolution, many are joking that Zeraora is actually secretly a Luxray Mega Evolution design in disguise. “It reminds me of Luxray, which is definitely a good thing,” says one fan.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The trailer’s main focus is certainly the big reveal of this Mythical Mega. However, one fan can’t help but notice that there are Zubat flying around in this version of Lumiose City. This Pokemon, which haunts many of our dreams from early days roaming in dark caves, wasn’t in the base game. But alas, it returns to “haunt us in the DLC,” as one comment puts it.

Though we got a good look at Mega Zeraora, the Pokemon Company teases that getting it for our team “will be a little difficult.” The trailer description suggests we’ll need to be on the lookout for just how to encounter this Mythical Pokemon when the story content for Mega Dimension arrives on December 10th.

What do you think of the Mega Zeraora reveal?