New Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-Orders Come with Exclusive Bonus

The release date for Pokemon Legends Z-A was recently confirmed, alongside the date for a new Pokemon Presents in July. While Legends Z-A doesn’t officially arrive until October 16th, the game just went up for pre-order today, June 5th, at the Pokemon Center. Not only does pre-ordering Pokemon Legends Z-A ensure you’ll get a physical copy of the game, it also comes with a special Pokemon Center perk. Gamers who pre-order Pokemon Legends Z-A will get a pre-order bonus Sitting Cutie plush. The plush will be chosen at random from the game’s three starter Pokemon, Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Center just launched pre-orders for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions of Pokemon Legends Z-A. The Switch version costs $59.99, while the Switch 2 version costs $69.99. If you’re trying to decide between them, the main difference is that the Switch 2 version of Legends Z-A features a smoother frame rate, improved performance, and better resolution. Basically, it’s similar to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch 2 upgrade.

Check out the difference in Switch vs. Switch 2 box design for Legends Z-A

As of now, the new item has been up for a little while without creating the dreaded Pokemon Center queue, though that could change as word spreads. Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokemon Legends Z-A will include the Sitting Cuties Pokemon Plush with pre-orders.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-Order Shipping Details & Free Bonus

The free Sitting Cuties plush of Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile is a Pokemon Center exclusive pre-order bonus. As of now, it looks like everyone who pre-orders the game will get one, as I’m not seeing any fine print about “while supplies last.” Sitting Cuties are the small-but-adorable line of Pokemon plush, coming in at around 5 to 6 inches. Perfect for putting on your desk or TV display center while playing Pokemon Legends Z-A for the first time.

Fate will choose your z-a plushie starter from the pokemon center

For those concerned that a physical pre-order could mean a delay, The Pokemon Center notes it intends to ship the Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-orders to arrive on October 16th, aka release day. That said, the Switch 2 launch proves that this doesn’t always go to plan, so you could wind up seeing a slight delay with your combined game and plushie package. That said, Pokemon Center shipping is typically pretty quick and reliable, at least in my experience.

If you prefer to pre-order the game digitally, you can do so directly via the Nintendo website. However, these online pre-orders of the digital edition of Pokemon Legends Z-A will not include the free Sitting Cuties plush, which is a Pokemon Center exclusive. The digital price for Legends Z-A is the same as the physical price, set at $59.99 for Switch and $69.99 for Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends Z-A releases for Switch and Switch 2 on October 16th. Will you be pre-ordering the game so you can return to Lumiose City ASAP? Let us know in the comments below!