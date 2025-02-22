Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals First Look at the Game

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has surfaced online that allegedly gives Pokemon fans their first look at the 2025 Nintendo Switch game. With the next Pokemon Presents around the corner and scheduled to go down on February 27, Pokemon fans are anticipating that they will finally get their first real look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. In addition to this, the expectation is the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date could be revealed as well, though this information may be withheld if the game is being prepared for the Nintendo Switch 2, as it would consequently shed light on the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. There may be mention of the Nintendo Switch 2 at the Pokemon Presents livestream, but it is unlikely Nintendo will plunge into detail about the console with the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct still two months away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before any of this could happen though, a new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak, or a potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak, has caught the attention of Pokemon fans, despite being of dubious quality. More specifically, a supposed leaked screenshot of Pokemon Legends: Z-A has popped up. If the screenshot — which features Professor Sycamore — is real, it would be our first real look at the Pokemon game. To date, Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo have only shown the teaser trailer they showed at reveal, which did not feature any in-game footage of the Nintendo Switch game.

That said, not only is the screenshot not very exciting, but it may not be real. While there is nothing about it that screams fake, there is certainly nothing about it that screams legit. And while there is nothing that confirms it as a fake, many Pokemon fans are doubtful of its validity, citing the reused 3D models as a major red flag.

A New Screenshot surfaced online depicting Professor Sycamore in Pokemon Legends Z-A.



The image's credibility is dubious. pic.twitter.com/0Zx26KbrFx — Hidden Power Podcast (@HiddenPowerPod) February 22, 2025

Of course, like any leak take this new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak with a grain of salt. And then grab another pinch of salt because there is a very good chance this nothing more than a fake leak. That said, Pokemon fans are desperate for anything on the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel, so it is making the rounds.

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned implicated parties have commented on this potential Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak, and we do no suspect this will change for a variety of reasons. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.