Pokemon Multiplayer Game Reportedly Leaked Before Pokemon Presents

A Pokemon multiplayer game has potentially leaked ahead of this week’s Pokemon Presents. The next Pokemon Presents is scheduled to go down on Pokemon Day later this week on February 27. It is expected to be headlined by a full reveal of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and may even officially reveal the starters of the 2025 Pokemon game. There will be more announcements and surprises beyond Pokemon Legends: Z-A though, and it seems one of these surprises will be the reveal of a new Pokemon multiplayer game.

More specifically, ahead of the Pokemon Presents on Thursday, a well-known Nintendo leaker, Pyoro, took to social media to post a picture of a synapse. What does this have to do with Nintendo, let alone Pokemon? Well, last year’s massive Game Freak hack, and subsequent private data leak, featured a Pokemon game codenamed Pokemon Synapse. According to files straight out of Game Freak, Synapse is the codename for a new multiplayer Pokemon game that will serve as a spin-off. It is apparently being made by both series developer Game Freak and ILCA.

Now, there is nothing definitive here. While it is clear Pyoro is teasing something, there is nothing that concretely links it to Pokemon or Pokemon Synapse. And even if that is the intention of the tease, it should still be taken with a grain of salt as the source in question has proven both reliable and unreliable in the past. In other words, the source is inconsistent.

Pokemon multiplayer games and spin-offs are nothing new for the series, though Game Freak and Nintendo have had trouble establishing a foothold in the former, at least in a traditional capacity. Obviously, Pokemon Go was massive, and the recent Pokemon TCG Pocket is proving popular. However, Pokemon is still looking for its popular, traditional multiplayer game. Whether Pokemon Synapse will prove to be this, remains to be seen.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, Game Freak, nor ILCA — have commented on this new rumor and the speculation it has created within the Pokemon community. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, for all of our previous and extensive Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals — click here.