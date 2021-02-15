Pokemon Poke Ball Bean Bag Chair Is 40% Off Today Only

There's a big President's Day sale happening at GameStop today, and one of the standout deals that doesn't involve games is this Poke Ball bean bag chair. That's right - it's a giant Poke Ball that you can sit on! It's the perfect thing to lounge in while wearing your new Levi's x Pokemon-themed wardrobe. Every Pokemon fan should have one of these bean bags in their home, and the fact that it's on sale for $60 shipped means that now is a good time to make it happen.

The Pokemon Poke Ball bean bag chair deal is available here at GameStop (exclusive) until the end of the day today, February 15th - or until they sell out. The $60 deal whopping 40% off the regular price, and it ships for free. It even comes pre-stuffed.

On a related note, the Pokemon Company and The Wand Company have teamed up for a Die-Cast Poke Ball replica that's made of metal and has a premium painted finish - but that's not even the exciting part.

It also features proximity-sensing technology, which allows the Poke Ball button to glow when it senses motion. Plus, pressing the button will change the light color of the Poke Ball or start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. Finally, each Poke Ball will be packaged in special presentation case complete with a numbered hologram for authentication and multi-colored lights that shine whenever someone opens the display case. You can see it in action in the video above. Pre-orders for the Poke Ball replica are live here on Amazon and here at Zavvi for $99.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.