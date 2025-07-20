New Pokemon Presents Livestream Could Have a Lot to Reveal

The next Pokemon Presents livestream will take place on Tuesday, July 22nd, which is just a few short days away. Anticipation is understandably high for this event, but details have been limited since it was announced nearly two months ago. The Pokemon Company has been gradually building hype for the event over the last few days, and it’s starting to look like this could be a substantial presentation. It appears the livestream will be 24 minutes in length, making this the longest Pokemon Presents in about two years. That detail was discovered via Korea’s official Pokemon YouTube channel (via Bulbagarden). That length also suggests The Pokemon Company could have quite a bit to show off.

The one thing we can count on during the Pokemon Presents is a closer look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game is set to be released on October 16th, and we know it will be playable at Gamescom next month. The livestream should offer Game Freak a chance to reveal some new information, including some of the new Mega Evolution designs. Several new Mega Evolutions were apparently leaked earlier this year, but we haven’t actually seen any in-game designs or key art. Not only could that be rectified on Tuesday, but we might also see what those Mega Evolutions will look like in the Pokemon TCG.

Every Pokemon Presents features information on the Pokemon live-service games, and this one should be no exception. Between Pokemon Go, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon Masters Ex, Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon Cafe Remix, and Pokemon Unite, there are quite a few at this point. We can likely expect that a chunk of the presentation will offer some hints at things to come for most or all of them. That tends to be the least exciting part for most viewers, so hopefully we won’t see too much of the show’s runtime dedicated to those specific games.

Naturally the longer runtime is going to lead some fans to speculate about unannounced games. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A coming this year, it’s probably a safe bet that we won’t see anything resembling a mainline game. That means it’s unlikely that we’ll see the highly-requested Pokemon Black and White remakes, and an announcement about the true follow-up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is also a long shot. However, it’s possible we could see a new Pokemon spin-off for Nintendo Switch 2, or we could see Nintendo Switch 2 versions of some existing games, like New Pokemon Snap or Pokken Tournament.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what The Pokemon Company has in store for us. It’s not every year that we get two Pokemon Presents livestreams, and that 24 minute runtime has fans speculating more than they already were. This could be a good opportunity to set the tone ahead of the big 30th anniversary of the franchise next year, but it remains to be seen how things will play out.

Do you plan on watching the Pokemon Presents livestream on Tuesday? How do you feel about that runtime? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!