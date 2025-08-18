These 4 Pokémon Generations Need Modern Remakes

At some point, most Pokémon generations will get a remake. Four of them already have, and there’s no indication that they’re going to stop. As time goes on, the games get older, and they become more deserving, in the eyes of The Pokémon Company, of a return. In theory, this is an endless game glitch, as they can do new generations while remaking older ones intermittently. Generation 9 just came out in 2022, but it’s likely going to have a remake at some point in the distant future. So with that in mind, here are some that deserve remakes now on Nintendo Switch 2.

1. Generation 1

The classic, original generation of Pokémon has been gone far too long. It has had remakes before, but Red and Blue deserve to be back for modern audiences. It’s very hard to find a Game Boy or other applicable consoles to play these games or their remakes, so it’s high time GameFreak rereleased them and gave access to gamers who aren’t in their 30s or older who played them when they first came out.

This is where it can get interesting, though. Bringing them back as is would be incredible. There’s nothing quite like the rush of nostalgia when gaming, and playing the very first Pokémon game again would be unmatched. However, there’s also a perfect chance to modernize it.

This would be much more involved than the standard remake, as it would be almost like making a new game. Putting it into 3D with modern graphics and gameplay would be very challenging, but gamers would probably be thrilled to have it. Either way, Gen 1 needs to be much more available than it is.

2. Generation 5

Of all the generations without a modern remake, Generation 5 is the most likely. It has been speculated that this generation will be the next following the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release. It has not yet been confirmed, though.

Pokémon: Black and White has not yet been brought back for anyone since its heyday in 2010. It’s been 15 years, and one of the best generations with Pokémon like Victini, Zebstrika, Throh, and Chandelure deserves to be remade sooner rather than later.

The Indigo Disk DLC did incorporate some elements, but with other generations getting full remakes from Generations 1 through 4 and including Generation 6 (in a roundabout fashion through the Let’s Go! games), a proper remake is in order.

3. Generation 7

Generation 7 is pretty iconic for a number of reasons. First of all, Sun and Moon are both beloved titles in the Pokémon franchise. Second of all, it completely changed the game. Now, regions have different forms for existing Pokémon all the time, but that wasn’t true before Pokémon’s trip to Alola.

It has some of the most iconic Legendary Pokémon out there, and there are still very few regions that are as cool and fun to play in as Alola. Once again, it’s been a while since these games were relevant, and they’re not exactly easy to find and access in 2025.

Therefore, it is more than deserving of a remake. Unfortunately, with how frequent remakes are and where the Pokémon Company is on that, it’s going to be several years before there’s any Gen 7 remake, but it should absolutely come at some point because it deserves it. Even though a remake did come out in 2017, that was almost a decade ago, and this generation is more than worthy of multiple remakes.

4. Generation 2

In a similar sense to Generation 1, Generation 2 also deserves some love. It hasn’t been revisited since HeartGold and SoulSilver for the Nintendo DS, which came out in 2009. Those are also considered among the absolute best remakes in this entire series, so it’s absolutely worth bringing them into the modern age.

Despite the existence of Nintendo Switch Online, which has virtually all the consoles that previous Pokémon titles were on, there are no old Pokémon games available except through second-hand sales, which are expensive. That’s not to mention the difficulty in finding the consoles if you don’t already have them.

And for whatever reason, it doesn’t look like mainline Pokémon games will ever be on Switch Online, so the only reasonable way to experience them again is through remakes, which is why even those that have been remade once (long ago) deserve a second remake or remaster for the modern, Switch 2 audience.