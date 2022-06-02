Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Raises Serious Questions About Quaxly’s Hair Care

A recent press release from The Pokemon Company has us wondering what exactly is going on in the franchise’s new region. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a brand new pair of Pokemon games set in a brand new region inspired by Spain and Portugal. While all the focus from fans were on the new pair of “hot” professors and the new Internet fan favorite Lechonk, The Pokemon Company also released some new information about the trio of Starter Pokemon seen in the first trailer. The new description for the Water-type Starter Pokemon Quaxly raises some disturbing questions about the duck Pokemon’s biology and tendencies.

The official description for Quaxly notes that the Pokemon secretes gel from its feathers and skin that helps repel water. That’s a reference to the preen gland, an organ found on actual ducks that secretes an oil that ducks use to keep their feathers waterproof. However, The Pokemon Company also reveals that Quaxly uses a separate kind of product, a “rich, moist cream” to keep the coif on its head slicked back. When Quaxly doesn’t use this cream on its head, its head-feathers become unkempt. The official description for Quaxly curiously does not note where the wild duck’s hair cream comes from.

Frankly, the official description for Quaxly has us asking some very hard questions about the new Pokemon and some bigger questions about the region as a whole. Either, Quaxly has found some sort of natural way to collect a hair cream powerful enough to hold its feathers while it swims through rivers and lakes, or the Pokemon has developed a natural behavior of walking into a local Poke Mart and either purchasing or absconding with hair product, which the locals of the region are also seemingly okay with. Personally, we’re eyeing the new Pokemon Smoliv, who apparently ejects oil from the tip of its head as a defense mechanism. Maybe Quaxly takes some Smoliv oil and mixes it up with some other ingredients to get some nice pomade going.

Be sure to let us know where you think Quaxly gets its hair care routine from in the comment section below (and keep it PG, this is a children’s franchise!) Hopefully, we’ll get the answer to this and many more questions when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes out on November 18th.