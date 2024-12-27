Pokemon Sleep New Year’s Event Lets Players Catch Every 2024 Pokemon

Despite intentionally slow-paced gameplay, Pokemon Sleep continues to hold the attention of its dedicated fanbase. The game has an impressive reputation for generous gifts and clear communication from the developers. As the game changes hands to Pokemon Works, some fans are worried that track record might shift, but the game is poised to start 2025 on the right note thanks to their massive New Year’s event.

Between catching Santa Hat Eevee and feeding Snorlax its breakfast, Sleep researchers who logged into Pokemon Sleep today might have noticed a new event notice in their in-game mail. The message outlined basic details for the final Pokemon Sleep event of 2024, which will also be the first event of 2025. The New Year 2025 event is set to be one of the most exciting Pokemon Sleep events yet, as it brings back every new Pokemon released in 2024 plus a much-loved temporary mechanic.

The New Year 2025 event will begin on Monday, December 30th and run for two weeks, ending on Monday, January 13th, 2025. During this time, every new Pokemon that debuted in 2024 will once again have its spawn rate boosted. While the event is technically active in all areas, only Greengrass Isle will have the full list of boosted spawns available each week, making this the best place to go unless players are aiming for a specific spawn.

Boosted Pokemon Spawns & Bonuses for the Pokemon Sleep New Year 2025 Event

The featured Pokemon will be different during Week 1 and Week 2, so players who missed out on catching Ralts, Dedenne, and more during their initial release events will want to pay close attention to the start of 2025 to fill in those Sleep Research gaps. Here is the full list of returning boosted Pokemon spawns for each week.

Week 1

All of the boosted 2024 debut Pokemon will appear on Greengrass Isle during the New Year 2025 event in both weeks. Boosted Pokemon will also appear on their standard home islands.

Comfey

Cramorant

Dedenne

Dratini

Ninetails

Ralts

Stufful

Vulpix

Week 2

Aron

Drifloon

Grubbin

Fuecoco

Floragato

Meowscarada

Mimikyu

Shinx

Sprigatito

Sneasel

Quagsire

Quaxly

Weavile

Wooper

The only Pokemon from 2024 that won’t have boosted appearance rates are the three Legendary Pokemon that debuted this year – Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. While there’s always a very small chance they’ll appear, that chance remains small during the New Year’s event, as opposed to every other new Pokemon from the past year.

Cramorant is ready to return with the Pokemon Sleep New Year 2024 Event

In addition to boosted appearances of every new Pokemon Sleep Pokemon from 2024, the New Year 2025 event will feature a variety of bonuses. These include 1.5 multipliers on candies and Main Skill triggers during Week 1 and 1.5 multipliers for Dream Shards and Final Strength on cooked dishes for Week 2.

The event will also introduce Dream Coins, an event currency that players can exchange in the special Event Exchange store to buy Poke Biscuits and other useful items. This will help Pokemon Sleep players befriend the boosted Pokemon when they appear. Given how tricky it is to befriend Dedenne and some of the other newcomers this year, researchers will need all the help they can get.

Perhaps most importantly, at least for Cramorant fans, the Pokemon Sleep New Year 2025 event will bring back the Cram-o-matic. This limited-time mechanic will only be available during the second week of the event. It allows players to feed Dream Shards and candies to the Cramo-o-matic in exchange for a random M-sized candy. The generated candies will be for a Pokemon type, such as Grass, Water, etc., rather than just for one specific Pokemon. This is a great option to turn all those excess Pikachu candies into Electric-type candy to level up a far more rare Dedenne or Raikou.

For players who missed out one some of 2024’s Pokemon Sleep debut events or those who are new to the game, this New Year 2025 event can’t be missed. Charge up the Pokemon GO Plus+, smartwatch, or phone, and get ready to track some good sleep into the new year.