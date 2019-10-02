Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Dynamax Mechanic Doesn’t Work the Way We Thought

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s Dynamax feature doesn’t actually super-size Pokemon. Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon could grow to enormous heights thanks to Dynamaxing, a new mechanic found in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players can Dynamax their Pokemon for three turns, giving them access to super-powerful moves that do tons of damage and have powerful secondary effects. While it seemed that the Dynamax mechanic meant that Pokemon would literally grow to extreme sizes, it turns out that might not be the case, at least according to an interview posted today by Game Informer.

During a series of “rapid fire” questions, a Game Informer interviewer asked Game Freak director Junichi Masuda and Pokemon Sword and Shield director Shigeru Ohmori whether Dynamax was just a visual projection of the Pokemon or if it involved a physical transformation. “It’s actually just a visual projection,” Ohmori surprisingly replied. “The actual Pokemon is in that projection.” Ohmori didn’t explain whether the Pokemon was still on the ground or was actually floating somewhere inside the giant projection, saying that he wasn’t sure.

Ohmori’s statements on Dynamaxing adds a whole lot of confusion to this mega-sized feature. While we assumed that the Pokemon were just getting turned into kaiju, it seems instead that they’re channeling their Stands or becoming Titans (with their real bodies trapped inside of the Dynamax projection) of some kind. Obviously the Dynamax projection has some physical form, as evidenced by the earth and cloud of dirt that explodes around a Dynamaxed Pokemon when they land on the ground after their transformations.

It doesn't seem that Dynamax will be as cut and dry as previously believed. We'll learn more about the new feature when Pokemon Sword and Shield is released on November 15th.