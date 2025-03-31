Pokemon TCG Live Code Gives Everyone a Free Ultra Rare Card

Pokemon TCG Live is the official online version of the Pokemon TCG, allowing players to collect and participate in both casual and ranked battles with their favorite Pokemon against other trainers all over the world, without all the walking in Pokemon Go. To celebrate the game’s recent expansion which added new cards to the game to collect, the official Pokemon TCG X account has posted a code that unlocks a free ultra rare card, which you can claim to add an incredible new Trainer Pokemon to your collection. The code, which unlocks an ultra-rare version of Clefairy, is only available until May 29, 2025.

The code, which can be redeemed for Pokemon TCG Live in-game or at pokemon.com/redeem, is JOURNEYTOGETHER25.

Get additional rewards with this new redemption passcode!#JourneyTogether 🤝 with Lillie and Clefairy in #PokemonTCGLive by redeeming the below code in-game for an ultra rare card featuring Lillie's Clefairy ex! https://t.co/VbKgB91o6x pic.twitter.com/3x6bnfHwMW — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) March 28, 2025

This code, which is just one of many shared this year, was posted on the official Pokemon TCG X account in celebration of the release of the Scarlet & Violet—Journey Together expansion, which added over 180 new cards to both the online and physical game to collect. Most notably, this expansion marked the return of Trainer’s Pokemon cards to the Pokemon TCG, allowing players to collect the iconic Pokemon partners of famous trainers from the franchise’s games. This is the first time since 2015 that new Trainer’s Pokemon cards have been printed.

In line with this theme of Trainers and their iconic Pokemon, the free code will unlock Lillie’s Clefairy ex for players, an ultra rare card that depicts the fairy type partner of Pokemon: Sun and Moon’s Lillie. Though some players might wish to see Lillie’s Trainer Pokemon card depicted as her Cosmog Nebby, this legendary Pokemon might be a bit too much for a free unlock.

Pokemon’s iconic fairy trainer, lillie

Alongside Lillie, other iconic trainers see their Pokemon added to the game, with players now able to collect Pokemon from the teams of N, Iono, and Hop. The ultra-rare pulls in this expansion seem to be N’s Zoroark ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, Hop’s Zacian ex, and Lillie’s Clefairy ex, meaning players can add one of the rarest cards from the expansion to their digital collection without needing to open any booster packs.

Remember, this code is only valid until May 29, 2025, so don’t miss out on your chance to get this ultra rare EX Trainer Pokemon in your collection.

What do you think of the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Journey Together expansion? Are there any Trainer Cards you’d like to see added to Pokemon in the future? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.