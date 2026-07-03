Pokemon TCG Reveals New Storm Emeralda Cards, Including Legends Z-A’s Most Iconic Mega 

One of the major highlights for Pokemon Legends: Z-A was the introduction of new Mega Evolutions. With the aptly named Mega Evolution run, the Pokemon TCG is adding these new Megas to the game for the first time. The upcoming Storm Emeralda set, which will be released in English as Delta Reign, is themed after Mega Rayquaza. But it’s also bringing in some new Legends: Z-A Megas. And a new card reveal today gave us a first look at our friend Mega Malamar.

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Storm Emeralda will release in Japan on July 31st. So far, we’ve had a look at a few of the cards that will be included, including new split stadium cards. Today, PokeBeach has rounded up the latest wave of Japanese card reveals from the upcoming Pokemon TCG set. We now have a first look at Mega Malamar ex, which will be newly added to the Pokemon TCG with this release. The card reveals also include new designs for Inkay and Sableye, as well.

Pokemon TCG Unveils First Look At Mega Malamar ex

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The marketing for Pokemon Legends: Z-A featured quite a few fun, creative reveals for new Megas. But few were as memorable as the lead-up to Mega Malamar’s reveal. The “My Friend Malamar” campaign featured widespread plants of Malamar-themed enthusiasm on social media and beyond. However you feel about this Mega’s design, it’s hard to deny that its reveal was iconic. Now, our friend Mega Malamar is set to debut in the Pokemon TCG, and we’ve got a first look at Mega Malamar ex.

Presumably, Mega Malamar ex will have a few different designs in Storm Emeralda and, later, Delta Reign. Most of the newly added Megas have had a common card as well as an illustration rare and special illustration rare in their debut set. For now, though, we’ve just got a look at the standard card design. And it’s a pretty fun one, showing Mega Malamar up to its old psychic tricks.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Along with Mega Malamar ex, this wave of card previews also shows off the Storm Emeralda renditions of Inkay and Sableye. And for common cards, the art is pretty stunning. These cards should get an English reprint when the Delta Reign expansion arrives in the United States on November 6th. While that does mean we have a bit of time yet to wait, we should have a good sense of what the set will include after the Japanese version launches at the end of this month.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

While we’re waiting on Delta Reign, Pokemon fans can look forward to the upcoming July 17th release of Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black, which adds Mega Darkrai. The 30th Celebration special collection will also arrive ahead of Delta Reign on September 16th. That set is already shaping up to be pretty hard to find, not to mention expensive, but it should be a pretty exciting release for those who do manage to snag a few packs.

What do you think of these newly revealed Storm Emeralda cards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!