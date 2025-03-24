Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Restock Coming to an Unexpected Store

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s special expansions generate a lot of interest from fans and collectors. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates was one of last year’s special expansions, and if you’re still looking for cards from the set, an unexpected store is advertising a restock later this week. Aldi locations around the country will apparently be getting mini tins on Wednesday, March 26th, where they’ll be priced at $7.99. On sites like eBay and Amazon, these tins continue to command about $20 or more, so this seems like an opportunity for fans to obtain these cards at a reasonable price.

Each Paldean Fates mini tin contains two Pokemon TCG booster packs, as well as a sticker and an art card. While Paldean Fates booster packs have never been sold individually, other Pokemon boosters are generally priced at $4.99, making these mini tins a pretty good deal. Unfortunately, Aldi’s advertisement for the restock does not say anything about the quantity that will be available, so it’s hard to say just how much stock each store will have. Images from the Aldi advertisement were shared on Bluesky by Funko Pop News, and can be found in the post embedded below.

Aldi is dropping these Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Mini Tins on the 26th! Good luck if you’re going to search for them ~ #Pokemon #TCG #FPN #FunkoPOPNews — Funko POP! News (@funkonews.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T03:08:03.190Z

Since The Pokemon Company does not sell booster packs for special sets individually, the only way to get them is through bundles with other items, such as mini tins. This makes it a lot easier for resellers to buy and flip them on the secondary market. The short supply and high demand has led to a lot of headaches and tension for Pokemon collectors; earlier this month, a restock of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 mini tins at a Costco in Toronto resulted in a parking lot brawl that went viral on social media.

Hopefully this restock at Aldi locations will go a little more smoothly! Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates was initially released in January 2024, so it’s possible some of the secondary market demand has subsided a bit. For those unfamiliar with the set, the big hook is that it served as the introduction for Shiny Pokemon in the Scarlet & Violet TCG sets. There’s obviously no guarantee that anyone that gets one of these mini tins will actually get a card featuring Shiny Pikachu, of course.

This week should already be pretty exciting for fans of the Pokemon TCG. In addition to the restock at Aldi, a new set will be released later this week. On March 28th, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together will be released. Unlike Paldean Fates, Journey Together is a standard TCG set. It remains to be seen whether that means the new set will be easier to get ahold of, but hopefully The Pokemon Company is well-prepared to meet the demand.

