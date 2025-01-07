Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Surprised by Free Bonus Wonder Pick

There are few things keeping Pokemon fans engaged right now quite like ripping new booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Though the number of unobtained cards might be dwindling for many, the constant stream of events and that Pack Stamina countdown keep gamers coming back for more. This morning, many TCG Pocket fans opened their app to something a bit unusual – a surprise Bonus Wonder Pick that came with no in-game Missions or News updates. Events dropping without advanced notice isn’t that unusual, as the Pokemon TCG Pocket team doesn’t tend to spend a lot of time announcing events before they go live. But this one looks a little different and has left fans wondering what’s going on.

Wonder Pick events are nothing new, with a variety of events based on this Pokemon TCG Pocket feature already happening on a regular basis. Between Chansey picks and type-themed Mass Outbreaks, there’s frequently something going on in the Wonder Pick space. But previously, the appearance of a new Bonus Pick at the top of the Wonder Pick event screen has always been accompanied by new in-game news that explains why it’s there. On top of that, most events in Pokemon TCG Pocket come along with Missions, and players weren’t spotting anything new in their list.

New Bonus Wonder Pick Event Missions & Shop Coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket

Fans aren’t mad about a free chance at a Promo Card or useful in-game items, but the lack of in-app explanations left many players wondering if the Bonus Pick was a glitch. With the New Year Event Missions set to end on January 8th, it seems likely that a new event would be lined up to start the same day… and just might have appeared a day early instead. Whether the early Bonus Picks were intentional or not, this appears to be the rollout of the next Wonder Pick event in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which will center on Charmander and Squirtle.

Screenshot of a Squirtle Bonus Pick in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Official details likely won’t arrive until the in-game news push, which is the primary way Pokemon TCG Pocket communicates with players. However, leak sources including Pokemon Zone report that it will likely go along with the current Blastoise drop promo event, adding alternate art of related Kanto starters like Squirtle and Charmander. Similar to the Venusaur event, it will include special shop items featuring the current promo featured Pokemon, Blastoise – that’s what the mysterious green tickets some players saw in their Bonus Pick will be for. There will also be event missions, which should release on January 8th, 2025, and will include the standard rewards for X number of Wonder Picks, collecting certain featured cards, and more.

As of now, the Bonus Picks appear to still be spawning in the Wonder Pick area, giving players the chance to grab some of these green shop tickets and Promo Cards ahead of the January 8th start date. Whether intentional or not, it’s giving players an extra day to collect cards and items before they can start ticking off the missions and shopping the Wonder Pick event store. That likely means any Squirtle promos players collect today won’t count towards the mission totals, but for many Pokemon fans, it’s a small price to pay for free cards.