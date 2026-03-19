Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals New Mega Shine Themed Expansion Packed with Shiny Cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket is keeping a steady pace of new expansions. And while that can make it hard to keep up with completing your collection, it certainly keeps things interesting. After its Paldean pack release last month, Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially unveiled what’s next for players to collect. On March 25th, the latest new themed booster will arrive, bringing an influx of Shiny Cards and Mega Evolutions.

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The trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s next expansion was revealed on March 19th. This new themed booster pack will be called Mega Shine and is set to arrive on March 25th. And if the trailer is any indication, the name is spot-on, as this booster will deliver an influx of both Shiny Pokemon and new Megas to collect. Here’s what we know about the next wave of new digital cards.

Every Card Revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket – Mega Shine Trailer

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The headliners for the next Shiny-themed expansion are Shiny Mega Gengar ex and Shiny Mega Charizard X ex. However, the trailer shows off plenty of other new additions coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket with this set. Like Shining Revelry before it, this themed booster will be more Shiny-heavy than most standard new pack additions. But it will also contain plenty of standard, non-Shiny cards, as well.

Many fans expect the new Megas ex to shake up the PvP meta in the game. But whether you love the battles or just want to collect the cards, a new booster pack is always a good reason to return to the mobile Pokemon card app. Before I dig into listing out the cards featured in the trailer, you can check it out for yourself below:

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As always, those cards go by quickly in the trailer. So, I watched it closely to round up every new card teased for Mega Shine. Here’s a list of every new card featured, so you can get a sense of what’s to come when Mega Shine arrives in Pokemon TCG Pocket next week:

New Megas

We are getting at least 2 new Mega ex cards in this set, plus their Shiny variants.

Mega Gengar ex

Mega Charizard X ex

Shiny Cards

The trailer also showed off a few more Pokemon that will have Shiny card variants in the set:

Shiny Mega Gengar ex

Shiny Mega Charizard ex

Shiny Ponyta

Shiny Zorua

Shiny Dragonair

Shiny Pineco

Standard Pokemon Cards

Not every card will be Shiny, of course. Here are the non-Shiny cards showcased in the Mega Shine trailer.

Phione

Full Art Empoleon

Slowpoke

Morpeko

Scyther

Haxorus

Trainer/Supporter Cards

We got just one preview of new Supporter cards for this set, and it looks like we’re getting a Calem Trainer Card this time around.

As always, the cards showcased in the trailer are just a sample of what’s to come when the next pack arrives. That said, these themed boosters do tend to be smaller than standard sets, so we can likely expect fewer new cards to add to our collections. Along with those featured in the trailer, the pack art for Mega Shine shows off a Shiny Mew, so it’s likely that card will be in the mix, as well.

Do you see any must-have cards in the Mega Shine trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!