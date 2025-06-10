Pokemon TCG Leak Reveals English Mega Evolution Release Date

Next month will see the release of the next two sets in the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Black Bolt and White Flare. Following the release of those two special sets, the focus of the TCG will be shifting towards content based on the Kalos region, and the return of Mega Evolutions in particular. We’ve known for a while now that the Mega Evolution mechanic will be making a return to the game, but not when we’d be seeing it in the English sets. The Pokemon Company has apparently told tournament organizers (via PokeBeach) that the first Mega Evolution set will arrive in the U.S. on September 26th.

Previous leaks pointed to that same date as the day that Japan is getting the set called Inferno X, which should put a focus on Mega Charizard X. However, it’s likely that set won’t be translated until later, and the first English Mega Evolution sets will be based on Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia, which will be released in Japan on August 1st. PokeBeach sources say that tournament organizers have also been told to expect shortages, and that prereleases will take place between September 13th and the 21st.

the return of mega evolution cards was confirmed on pokemon day earlier this year

As with any leak, readers are encouraged to take all of this with a grain of salt. However, PokeBeach tends to have a very good record when it comes to the Pokemon TCG, and that release date makes sense based on things we already know. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16th, and one of the game’s big hooks is that we’ll be seeing Mega Evolution play a major role again. Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia aren’t expected to feature any of the new Mega Evolutions that will debut in Pokemon Legends: Z-A; those should be arriving in later sets. However, this whole initiative is clearly meant to connect together.

Thus far, the hype cycle surrounding Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been pretty quiet. The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have only released a handful of trailers for the game, and no new Mega Evolutions have been announced yet (though many of them may have leaked). That’s expected to change next month, as a Pokemon Presents livestream will be taking place on July 22nd. Nothing has been confirmed for the show, but this would be the best opportunity for The Pokemon Company to start slowly revealing new content as we get closer to October. It’s also possible we could see news on the English translation for the Mega Evolution TCG set during that stream.

For now, Pokemon fans will have to wait patiently to see what next month brings. Thankfully, between recent TCG set releases and upcoming events in various Pokemon games, fans should have plenty to tide them over as we get closer to some concrete news about the future.

Are you excited for Mega Evolution’s return to the Pokemon TCG? Do you plan on checking out the Pokemon Presents livestream next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!