Roblox Players Can’t Get Enough of Its Cozy Gardening Game (And It’s About to Get Even Better)

One of the reasons Roblox remains so popular is the sheer amount of creativity and content the game supports. The game’s massive virtual universe lets gamers create all kinds of games within the game, and that has led to basically endless ways to engage. Recently, a new cozy staple entered the mix in the form of Grow a Garden. This relatively new Roblox game is pretty much what it says on the tin, letting players experience a farming sim in the block world of Roblox. And clearly, fans are here for it.

Grow a Garden launched in mid-March 2025 and quickly soared up the Roblox charts. It’s been played by over 1 billion gamers, with well over 734,000 favorites. Clearly, Roblox was ready for a big farming sim where players buy and plant seeds, watch them grow, and then harvest them. It sounds simple, yet as Stardew Valley has shown, the formula works. Apparently, even in Roblox.

Watching the numbers go up is another fun part of Grow a Garden

Like many simulators, Grow a Garden has a pretty straightforward gameplay loop. Buy seed, plant seed, harvest crops, and repeat. And yet, gamers keep on coming back for more. Despite being pretty simple in concept, Grow a Garden has also gotten quite a few updates since launch. Most recently, the game’s Lunar update added another new event to the game alongside new pets, new crops, and new items. And the developer isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon, with more planned content on the way.

Grow a Garden in Roblox Is Getting Its Own Chicken Jockey

A gardening gameplay loop can get stale pretty quickly, which is part of why it’s exciting to see a game like Grow a Garden consistently adding new content. Clearly, it’s keeping players engaged, as the game remains at the top of the Roblox charts. Not everyone is enthused, as many Reddit threads ask just why gamers are so obsessed with Grow a Garden. Simulators like this one might not be for everyone, but for those who enjoy tending a virtual garden, it’s hitting the spot.

The upcoming Chicken Zombie pet in Grow a Garden on Roblox

Next up on the developer’s checklist is another event to add new content. The next Grow a Garden update is slotted for Saturday, May 17th, starting a new Chicken Zombie event. And yes, that reference does appear to be what you think it is. This event adds a new Chicken Zombie pet clearly inspired by the viral Chicken Jockey of A Minecraft Movie fame, which gamers can unlock as they explore the game.

Along with Chicken Zombie, the update will add more new seeds, gear, and features to keep Grow a Garden fresh. If the game sounds like your kind of cozy gardening time, it’s a good time to jump in alongside the billions of other players. That way, you can get everything all set up before Chicken Zombie rides in with chaos in tow.